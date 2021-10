STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The FDNY said that eight people were taken to the hospital following a fire at a small apartment building in Mariners Harbor on Friday morning. About 60 firefighters and 12 units responded to the “all-hands” blaze, which was reported around 7:20 a.m. at the two-story building at 2916 Richmond Terrace, according to a spokesman for the FDNY/EMS.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO