Plane Talk - Oct. 15-21

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Saturday marked the 18th annual Dia de los Muertos celebration in Fort Worth. And this year, the city kicked things off with a parade. Valeria Garcia lost her grandmother last year. Now she’s choosing to celebrate her life. “We’ll be able to remember her,” Garcia said. Garcia is just one of many that participated in the parade. She brought a photo of her grandmother on the float as well as an offering. The holiday began in Mexico nearly 3,000 years ago. Those who celebrate believe that on midnight of Oct. 31, the souls of their loved ones come back to visit. “It’s about values, it’s about family and tradition,” Francisco de la Torre said. “We celebrate life through the Day of the Dead.” Torre is the Mexican Consulate for North Texas. He says a big misconception people have is believing the holiday is similar to Halloween. “Halloween is about monsters and witches, and all those kinds of things,” Torre said. “The Day of the Dead is about celebrating life.” He says one of the best parts of the holiday is that everyone is welcomed to celebrate. “It’s not just a Mexican tradition, it’s for everyone because we all remember our loved ones,” Torre said.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO