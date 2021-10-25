Man shot in Elizabeth City, police investigating

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Elizabeth City police responded to a call of a gunshot victim Monday afternoon.

Police were called just after 2 p.m. to 1400 Walker Avenue, the Woodstock apartments. When police arrived, they found Kashon Saunders, 26, of the 800 block of Walker Avenue, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for treatment.

Police were still actively investigating Monday night. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.