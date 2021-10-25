FFA sponsors coloring contest

To anyone looking for something to fill their time on the weekends, look no further. Every weekend of October, Saturdays and Sundays, Olivet High school’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) team has planned a fun activity that compliments the Fall season. Located right next to the baseball field on school grounds, a corn maze has been carefully planted and mowed down to create an experience that has a few different challenges to choose from. Here, you can choose between a “’Who Dunit?’” challenge, a scavenger hunt, and a couple of geocache locations add to your collection. The FFA is charging only $5 at the entrance and is offering deals for families of five or more.

