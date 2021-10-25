CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

FFA sponsors coloring contest

By swildow
miamivalleytoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASSTOWN — The Agricultural Literacy Committee of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter recently sponsored a coloring contest at Miami East Elementary. The event was held to celebrate National Apple Month. Members of...

IN THIS ARTICLE
