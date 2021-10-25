CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arapahoe County, CO

Advocates say jail reform possible as inmate population numbers remain below pre-pandemic levels

 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The pandemic forced jails to reconsider who they housed and also forced courts to provide bond and other alternatives to incarceration as COVID-19 spread in jails across the country. Now, jail population numbers show a slight uptick from where they were at the beginning of the...

Clinton Herald

Jail population exceeds pre-COVID numbers

CLINTON — The Clinton County jail has housed more than 80 inmates for the last several months, County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt told county supervisors for the second time this month. “There was a period of time when we were not making arrests,” Greenwalt said Monday. In early 2020, federal officials...
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
9NEWS

Mask mandates indoors continue in few Colorado counties

In recent weeks, the state says it's been taking action to get vaccination rates up in Colorado, as well as keeping space open in Colorado's hospitals. But what hasn't been implemented is a statewide mask mandate. The state has not said whether or not they would put one in place, but have laid out a five-step plan to help hospitals with capacity if needed.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Colorado sees 'clear increase' of COVID cases, health officials say

DENVER — Officials with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) gave an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination efforts on Wednesday. Speakers included State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy, and COVID-19 Incident Commander Scott Bookman. During the news conference, Herlihy provided the latest...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Boston

141 State Employees Have Resigned After Not Complying With COVID Vaccine Mandate

BOSTON (CBS) — The Baker Administration released a breakdown of how many state workers have been suspended for not complying with Governor Charlie Baker’s vaccine mandate as of Wednesday. The data shows 93.7% of state employees have complied with the mandate, that’s 39,197 workers. There are 2,138 employees, or 5.1% of workers, whose compliance is in progress, meaning their compliance is being reviewed, they are waiting for an exemption decision, are in the three-day period after an exemption denial, or are on an approved unpaid leave. Exemptions are viewed on a rolling basis. Another 0.9%, which is 362 employees, are on a five or ten-day suspension because they have not complied. The administration said 0.3% of employees have left, 130 of those voluntarily resigned and 11 involuntarily resigned. According to the administration, since the vaccine requirement was announced, over 12,000 employees have become newly fully vaccinated or have received at least one dose.
PUBLIC HEALTH
maggrand.com

How come Florida State has low COVID-19 cases and death rates in the US despite Gov Ron DeSantis’s refusal to implement mask or vaccine mandates?

Just some weeks ago in the United States, the State of Florida was experiencing the worst COVID-19 surge in the country. The Sunshine State had experienced the highest hospitalization rate as well as the highest seven-day average of cases per day in the country. Irrespective of these gloomy metrics, Governor...
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

Slew of GOP-Led States Sue Biden Admin. Over Covid Vaccine Rule

At least 19 states — all but one of which are led by a Republican governor — have filed suit against the Biden administration’s forthcoming enforcement of a vaccine mandate for federal contractors. The majority of the states brought suits on Friday. There are now at least four pending lawsuits from states opposing the mandate. Texas and Florida have each sued the administration individually, while two groups of states teamed up to file two joint suits. Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming attorneys general filed a suit in a Missouri federal district court Friday,...
LAW
Star-Banner

'Blow his head off': Supreme Court must strip federal agents of absolute immunity

Our view: The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act is stalled in Congress, so it’s now up to the justices. There should be no Constitution-free zone in the USA. Kevin Byrd's ordeal began in the parking lot of a bar near Houston, where he says a federal Homeland Security agent pointed a gun at him and threatened to “put a bullet through his f---ing skull.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Magnolia State Live

Will Patricia Brown die in a Mississippi prison for possessing less than 2 grams of cocaine? Supreme Court will decide.

Unless something changes, Patricia Brown will spend the rest of her life inside a Mississippi prison, all because of a $20 rock of cocaine. “I have a death sentence for a simple possession charge,” said Brown in a phone interview. “Life without parole, people don’t realize life without parole is a death sentence. It’s death by mother nature.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Daily Mail

Jen Psaki says Gov. Greg Abbott banned vaccine mandates because of 'politics', says White House will STILL force rules on businesses and says it has nothing to do with worker shortages or the Southwest strike

White House press secretary Jen Psaki accused Florida's Ron DeSantis and Texas' Greg Abbott of 'putting politics over public health' by banning vaccine mandates. On Monday the Texas governor banned all Covid-19 vaccine mandates through executive order, after President Biden had issued his own executive order requiring employers with over 100 workers to mandate the jabs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

‘They’re Running a Jail, Not a Hotel’: Judge Has Had It With Capitol Rioters Alleging Mistreatment

Capitol riot defendants have been complaining about the conditions in the Washington, D.C., jail where they’re being held. One judge isn’t having it. “They’re running a jail, not a hotel,” Judge Emmitt Sullivan said in a hearing on Wednesday. “Some people want hotel services.” Some judges have been noting that they’re working with the D.C. jail to improve conditions, according to CNN, but Sullivan alleged many of the claims should be directed toward the jail, not brought up in court. One such case is that of Christopher Worrell, a member of the Proud Boys who is claiming mistreatment. The Department of Justice...
CONGRESS & COURTS
UPI News

Oklahoma executes death row prisoner John Grant

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Oklahoma on Thursday executed John Grant hours after the Supreme Court vacated his and another prisoner's stay. The Oklahoma Department of Corrections said Grant was pronounced dead at 4:21 p.m. after receiving a lethal injection. It was the state's first execution in nearly seven years. Grant...
OKLAHOMA STATE
techstartups.com

Ireland, the most vaccinated nation in the European Union with a 91% vaccination rate, now has the highest number of covid patients in hospitals in seven months

Since the pandemic began over 18 months ago, health experts have repeatedly said that we will achieve herd immunity when about 70% of the population is immune to SARS-CoV-2, either through vaccination or natural immunity by having Covid-19. Unfortunately after ten months of mass vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 and nearly 7...
PUBLIC HEALTH
