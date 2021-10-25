CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Primo’ Coming-of-Age Comedy From ‘The Good Place’s Mike Schur and Shea Serrano Ordered to Series at IMDb TV

By Maggie Boccella
Collider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIMDb TV is adding another high-profile series to its list of free offerings. Deadline reports that The Good Place creator Mike Schur has teamed up with Shea Serrano for Primo, a coming-of-age comedy series that had just been ordered to series at the streamer. The series, currently under a working title,...

Shea Serrano is experiencing the same joy the Spurs did winning the NBA 2014 champion, because his coming-of-age comedy has been green-lit by IMDb TV. Based on Serrano’s own experiences being raised by a single mom and five uncles, the series follows a Mexican American teenager trying to navigate family, identity, culture, and school. “Do you remember when the Spurs won the 2014 title after having their hearts broken in the 2013 Finals? That’s what I feel like right now. I couldn’t be happier, I couldn’t be prouder, I couldn’t be more thankful,” said Serrano in a statement. Mike Shur (The Good Place), who is co-creating the series with Serrano, also expressed his excitement. “When I first met Shea Serrano, I personally guaranteed him that someday I would make him feel like the 2014 Spurs did after winning the NBA championship. I’m thrilled to have achieved my goal,” said Schur. Schur is best known for his workplace comedies Parks & Recreation, The Good Place, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.
