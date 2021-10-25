CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Japan's Nikkei 225 surges nearly 2%; property shares in Hong Kong decline on tax fears

By Eustance Huang, @EustanceHuang
CNBC
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE — Stocks in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Tuesday after major indexes on Wall Street rose to record closing highs stateside. Japanese stocks led gains regionally as the Nikkei 225 jumped 1.77% to close at 29,106.01 while the Topix index gained 1.15% to 2,018.40. South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.94%,...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

The Coming Shock That Will Transform the U.S. Economy

The “China shock” was one of the most significant economic events of the last two decades in America. Most of the shock is now over — Chinese imports are competitive with much of the output of U.S. manufacturing, and China has already displaced many U.S. jobs — but there is a new and possibly larger shock on the horizon. Call it “the teleshock.”
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Bank stocks take a broad beating as Treasury yields fall in wake of Fed taper talk

Financial stocks were suffering a broad beating Thursday, as Treasury yields sank in the wake of the Federal Reserve's detailing of its widely expected tapering plans, and as the Bank of England held off on an expected rate hike. The SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF dropped 2.0% with 61 of 65 equity components losing ground. within the Dow Jones Industrial Average , Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s stock was the biggest drag, as it fell $13.49, or 3.2%. Elsewhere, shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. lost 2.3%, Bank of America Corp. dropped 3.0%, Citigroup Inc. slid 3.4% and Wells Fargo & Go. shed 2.9%. Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note declined 6.0 basis points to 1.519%. Lower long-term interest rates could hurt bank profits, as the spread between what banks can earn on longer-term assets, such as loans, that are funded with shorter-term liabilities is narrowed.
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Leads Losses in Asia as Chinese Real Estate Shares Fall

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Friday as shares in Hong Kong led losses among the region's major markets. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 1.41% to finish the trading day at 24,870.51. Mainland Chinese stocks closed lower, with the Shanghai composite down 1% to 3,491.57 while the Shenzhen component shed 0.637% to 14,462.62.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Technology Stocks#South China#Japanese#Topix#Kospi#Reuters#Chinese#S P#Msci#Asia Pacific#China Evergrande Group#Country Garden#Hang Seng Properties#Ev#Hertz
CNBC

Japan household spending falls as coronavirus keeps consumers wary

Japan's household spending fell in September as consumers remained cautious about Covid-19, heightening the risk that the world's third-largest economy contracted in the third quarter. Spending fell 1.9% year-on-year in September, after a 3.0% decrease in August, government data showed on Friday. The government lifted some Covid-19 curbs by end-September,...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Japan shares lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.61%

Investing.com – Japan equities were lower at the close on Friday, as losses in the Paper & Pulp , Railway & Bus and Real Estate sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 declined 0.61%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were...
STOCKS
CNBC

European markets muted as investors digest central bank decisions, earnings

LONDON — European markets were little changed on Friday as investors assessed corporate earnings reports and the latest policy decisions from major central banks. The pan-European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.1% by around noon having touched a new record high earlier in the session. Banks and retail stocks added 1.3% while health care stocks fell 1%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
NewsBreak
Panasonic
NewsBreak
World
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Reuters

MGM’s Macau woes spread to Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Nov 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Two executives at Hong Kong-based Snow Lake Capital have quit amid bad bets including Chinese stocks, the Financial Times reported, forcing it to liquidate one fund and retrench. The turmoil spotlights the hedge fund’s disastrous position in MGM China (2282.HK). In January, Snow...
GAMBLING
Markets Insider

Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller rings the bubble alarm on meme stocks and crypto - and warns a short-term approach can be disastrous

Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller rang the bubble alarm and reeled off a list of overpriced assets during the Boston Investment Conference on Thursday. "Crypto, meme stocks, art, wine, equities," the Duquesne Family Office boss said, according to a transcript tweeted by Cundill Capital, a Twitter user who comments on markets and investing.
STOCKS
CNBC

What to watch today: Wall Street looks higher after strong jobs report, more records

U.S. stock futures moved higher Friday after the government's stronger-than-expected October jobs report. The S&P 500 on Thursday closed at a record for the fifth straight session, extending its winning streak to six trading days. The Nasdaq also closed at a record for five straight sessions, riding a nine-trading day winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped slightly Thursday, ending its latest string of record closes at four sessions and its winning streak at five. (CNBC)
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks pause as investors look ahead to Fed decision

Stocks were off to a mixed start Tuesday, a day after all three major indexes closed at records. The Federal Reserve was set to begin a two-day policy meeting that's expected to see policy makers unveil a plan to begin scaling back monthly asset purchases. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 28 points, or 0.1%, at 35,941, while the S&P 500 rose 4 points, or 0.1%, to 4,617. The Nasdaq Composite edged down 21 points, or 0.1%, to 15,575.
STOCKS
BBC

Border closures threaten Hong Kong's financial hub status

Last week, Hong Kong doubled down on its Covid-19 restrictions - already among the strictest in the world. The news has led to dismay among the city's vibrant business community, with some questioning if this threatens its status as Asia's financial hub. The city's leader, Carrie Lam, announced that almost...
CHINA
MarketWatch

Dow closes above 36,000 for first time as investors await Fed decision

Major stock indexes booked another round of record finishes Tuesday, a day ahead of a pivotal Federal Reserve decision. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 139 points, or 0.4%, to close near 36,053, according to preliminary figures, ending above the 36,000 milestone for the first time. The S&P 500 gained around 17 points, or 0.4%, to end near 4,631, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced around 54 points, or 0.3%, to finish near 15,650. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all closed at records for a third straight day. The last time the three benchmarks all closed at records for three consecutive days together was the three trading days ending Dec. 23, 2019, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Attention on Wednesday will be on the Fed, which is fully expected to begin scaling back monthly asset purchases. Investors will also be watching to see if Fed Chairman Jerome Powell pushes back against rising market expectations for the central bank to begin delivering a series of rate increases in 2022.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Nikkei Surges on LDP’s Election Win, Yen Trades Lower

Japan’s Nikkei index surges sharply by over 2% in Asian session, in very positive response to the easy win of the Liberal Democratic Party in Sunday’s election. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s LDP retained comfortable majority in the House of Representatives, ensuring continuity of the economic policies. While other Asian markets are mixed, Yen is trading slightly lower following the risk-on sentiment. Dollar is currently the stronger one for the day.
MARKETS
CNBC

Japan's Nikkei 225 surges nearly 3%; investors react to mixed Chinese factory activity data for October

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Monday as investors reacted to economic data that showed a mixed picture of Chinese manufacturing activity in October. Japanese stocks led gains regionally as the Nikkei 225 jumped 2.61% to close at 29,647.08, with shares of Fast Retailing soaring 4.22%. The Topix index climbed 2.18% on the day to 2,044.72. Those gains came after the country's ruling Liberal Democratic Party held on to its single-party majority in a Sunday parliamentary election.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy