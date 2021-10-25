SBA disaster loans available for excessive moisture

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) began the Disaster Loan process on August 26 and the physical damage application deadline is this Friday, October 28, 2021. If you are located in a declared disaster area, you may be eligible for financial assistance from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and there are three loans available from the SBA. The Business Physical Disaster Loans are Loans to businesses to repair or replace disaster-damaged property owned by the business, including real estate, inventories, supplies, machinery, and equipment. Businesses of any size are eligible. Private, non-profit organizations such as charities, churches, private universities, etc., are also eligible.
