Agriculture

SBA disaster loans available for excessive moisture

By Nathan Giese
Plainview Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Small businesses in Texas can now apply for Small Business Association Economic Injury Disaster Loans for excessive moisture experienced from April 1-Aug. 31. Counties that are eligible to apply for the loans include Hale, Castro, Bailey, Floyd and Hockley...

www.myplainview.com

The Mendocino Voice

Small Business Administration offering low-interest disaster loans to Hopkins Fire victims

MENDOCINO Co., 10/28/21 — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is making low-interest disaster loans available to Mendocino County residents affected by the 257-acre Hopkins Fire now that the incident has officially been declared a disaster by the state. There’s roughly two months to go before the deadline on Dec. 27. Anyone interested can go to the SBA’s website or call (202) 205-6734 for more information.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
WILX-TV

Some Michigan small businesses now eligible for disaster loan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) are available to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private nonprofit organizations in declared counties in Michigan. This is due to the excessive rain from June 1 through July 10, 2021.
MICHIGAN STATE
State
Texas State
wxxv25.com

SBA Disaster Loan applications open for those impacted by Hurricane Ida

Earlier this week, President Biden approved Governor Tate Reeves’ request for individual and public assistance for Mississippi counties affected by Hurricane Ida. Now, the Small Business Administration is opening up the loan application process for businesses and residents as the road to recovery continues. Low-interest disaster loans are now available...
POPLARVILLE, MS
houmatimes.com

SBA Disaster Loans deadline is THIS Friday- Here’s how you can apply

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) began the Disaster Loan process on August 26 and the physical damage application deadline is this Friday, October 28, 2021. If you are located in a declared disaster area, you may be eligible for financial assistance from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and there are three loans available from the SBA. The Business Physical Disaster Loans are Loans to businesses to repair or replace disaster-damaged property owned by the business, including real estate, inventories, supplies, machinery, and equipment. Businesses of any size are eligible. Private, non-profit organizations such as charities, churches, private universities, etc., are also eligible.
CREDITS & LOANS
WDSU

Deadline for SBA loans for Hurricane Ida victims approaching

NEW ORLEANS — The last day to apply for Small Business Association loans for Hurricane Ida damages is Thursday. People can apply in a variety of ways. Those looking to apply can visit the SBA website here or call the SBA at 800-659-2955. In addition to home disaster loans, residents...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Business Monthly

SBA suspends requirements, expands HUBZones

Some members of the small business community have a new avenue to explore as it continues to seek relief from the pandemic, as the Small Business Administration (SBA) has suspended the bona fide place of business requirement for 8(a) construction contracts. The move means that the SBA, which cannot remove...
SMALL BUSINESS
WDVM 25

New low-interest loans offered to residents affected by natural disasters

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The United States small Business Administration, is providing low-interest loans to qualifying residents affected by natural disasters such as Hurricane Ida. This comes in response to Governor Hogan’s disaster declaration request, which declared Frederick County, Maryland as a covered entity. For those who qualify, these loans can be used to fix […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Forbes

Loan Approvals Climb, Yet Small Businesses May Need Bridge Loans As They Wait For Disaster Funding

Since the pandemic began, the SBA has delivered more than $1 trillion in economic aid via COVID relief to help the nation’s hard-hit small businesses survive. As of Oct. 17, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) forgiveness applications have been received for approximately 70% of the total PPP loan volume. For 2020 PPP loans, approximately 92% have applied for forgiveness.
CREDITS & LOANS
wglt.org

McLean County farmers can get emergency loans after USDA's natural disaster designation for flash flooding

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has issued a natural disaster designation for McLean County and 11 other counties following heavy rains earlier this year. The move by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack allows the USDA Farm Service Agency to provide emergency loans to farmers who experienced excessive moisture and flash flooding this spring and summer.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
Skagit Valley Herald

Farmer disaster aid to cover impacts from excessive heat

A total of $10 billion in federal funding for disaster aid for farmers will cover losses from last summer’s unprecedented heat wave in the Pacific Northwest. The funding was included in the short-term government funding bill passed by Congress several weeks ago. The aid will cover farmers’ losses from disasters...
AGRICULTURE
susanvillestuff.com

Deadline Nears for FEMA and SBA Wildfire Disaster Assistance

The last day to apply for disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and U.S. Small Business Administration is October 25th, 2021. Homeowners, renters and business owners who sustained uninsured or underinsured damage to their property from the wildfires in Lassen, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Tehama and Trinity counties have less than one week to apply for disaster assistance.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
azpm.org

Low-interest loans available to businesses that suffered Gila River flood damage

The Small Business Administration is now offering low-interest loans to Arizona businesses affected by floods along the Gila River in mid-August. The program is open to businesses of any size and offers up to $2 million in loans for repairs and replacement of equipment or other assets. It also offers loans for other losses businesses might have suffered due to the floods.
SMALL BUSINESS
bizjournals

Beyond the crisis: SBA loans fulfill multiple financing needs

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) blanketed headlines in 2020 and 2021 with the creation of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) emergency loan program to help small businesses survive during the pandemic. While obtaining a PPP loan was often the first SBA loan — or any type of small business credit product — for thousands of businesses, the SBA offers several products continuously that can support a business' ability to operate and grow.
CREDITS & LOANS
Inc.com

The SBA Should Not Be in the Direct Lending Business

As the pandemic continues to drag on, there is a move underway by some parties in Washington to put the Small Business Administration (SBA) into the direct lending business. This initiative, in my opinion, is a terrible idea. The SBA is a government organization, not a bank or lender. "The SBA was created in 1953 as an independent agency of the federal government to aid, counsel, assist and protect the interests of small business concerns" and that is what it should continue to do today. Forget about parties or politics, this is about doing the right thing for small business owners across the nation.
SMALL BUSINESS
wfxl.com

Emergency loans available after disaster declaration due to Elsa

Four Georgia counties have been declared as primary natural disaster areas as of the result of damage from excessive wind and rain damage cause by Tropical Storm Elsa July 7, 2021. Primary counties include Echols, Lanier, Lowndes, and Pierce while contiguous counties eligible include Appling, Bacon, Brantley, Clinch, Ware, Atkinson,...
ENVIRONMENT
Picayune Item

SBA Hurricane Ida Disaster Recovery Center Poplarville Community Saferoom

WASHINGTON – Low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are available to businesses and residents in Mississippi following the announcement of a Presidential disaster declaration due to Hurricane Ida that occurred Aug. 28 through Sept. 1, 2021. “SBA’s mission-driven team stands ready to help Mississippi small businesses...
POPLARVILLE, MS
24/7 Wall St.

People In This State Can’t Pay Their Energy Bills

At least two things have happened to affect the ability of people to pay their energy bills in America. Millions of people are still out of work. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, this was 7.7 million people in September. And, the cost of most forms of energy used to heat and cool homes […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY

