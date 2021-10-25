SBA disaster loans available for excessive moisture

As the pandemic continues to drag on, there is a move underway by some parties in Washington to put the Small Business Administration (SBA) into the direct lending business. This initiative, in my opinion, is a terrible idea. The SBA is a government organization, not a bank or lender. "The SBA was created in 1953 as an independent agency of the federal government to aid, counsel, assist and protect the interests of small business concerns" and that is what it should continue to do today. Forget about parties or politics, this is about doing the right thing for small business owners across the nation.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO