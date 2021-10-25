CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Armed man enters convenience store to rob it — but worker shoots him, Texas sheriff says

By Helena Wegner
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA gas station employee halted a would-be armed robbery in Texas, officials said. Two people entered a convenience...

www.star-telegram.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
CBS DFW

21-Year-Old Man Dies In Dallas Shooting, Murder Suspect Still At Large

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are searching for a suspect who they say shot and killed a 21-year-old man Friday evening. At approximately 5:19 p.m. Oct. 29, Dallas and DART police responded to a shooting call at 407 N. Lamar St. Upon their arrival, officers found the victim, Jabari Griffin, shot. Griffin was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said. The suspect — identified as 20-year-old Dezra Walker-Johnson — fled the scene following the incident and is currently at large, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Josue Rodriguez at 214-701-8453 or josue.rodriguez@dallascityhall.com. 
DALLAS, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Resident fatally shoots Fort Worth man, 20, during burglary of Saginaw home, police say

A Saginaw resident fatally shot a 20-year-old Fort Worth man who was accused of forcing his way into a home Tuesday night, police said. Police said they responded to the 600 block of Oak Hollow Lane on a report of a home burglary. A man who lives at the residence told 911 dispatchers that someone had forced their way inside, and that he shot the suspect.
FORT WORTH, TX
crawfordcountynow.com

Marion Police seek leads in armed robbery of local convenience store

MARION—On October 21st, 2021 at 8:46 a.m., Marion Police Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at Norris Grocery on Bennett Street. The suspect fled the store Eastbound prior to the arrival of officers and was described as a black male, dressed in all black clothing and wearing a ski mask-style facial covering. Numerous accounts of the suspect’s description were provided by witnesses in the immediate area.
MARION, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convenience Store
cwbchicago.com

Surveillance pix show armed robbery crew that struck four convenience stores in the Loop Monday

Newly-acquired surveillance images show two members of an armed robbery crew that is targeting downtown convenience stores. The photos, provided to CWBChicago by a source, show the men entering one of four 7-Eleven locations that were robbed at gunpoint in the Loop on Monday morning. Two other 7-Eleven stores in the Loop were robbed on October 9, likely by the same group.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newsantaana.com

The SAPD is searching for two armed men who robbed a 7-Eleven store

On June 30, 2021, at approximately 1:54 AM, the wanted suspects entered the 7-Eleven convenience store located at 1425 W. Warner Avenue and approached the clerk. Suspect #2 took out and pointed a black semiautomatic handgun and demanded the clerk to open the cash register. The clerk complied with the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cwbchicago.com

Armed robbers raid 4 Loop convenience stores Monday morning; crimes part of growing pattern

A group of armed robbers held up four convenience stores in the Loop on Monday morning, an apparent continuation of a pattern that CWBChicago told you about over the weekend. The robberies followed the same pattern as two similar crimes on October 9: A group of four or five men entered 7-Eleven stores, displayed multiple handguns, and stole cash, liquor, cigarettes, and other merchandise. No injuries were reported, but a gunman pressed their firearm to store employees’ bodies in at least two of Monday’s robberies.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTBS

Texarkana police investigate string of armed convenience store robberies

TEXARKANA, Texas - Texarkana area police are investigating three robberies over the last two weeks. All of the holdups have been at convenience stores. Investigators believe the three robberies have been committed by the same man, and they're concerned because these crimes seem to be getting more violent with each one.
TEXARKANA, TX
CBS DFW

Grapevine Police Seek Armed Robber Who Hit Convenience Store On William D. Tate Avenue

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Grapevine police are asking for the public’s help identifying a robbery suspect who brandished a gun at a convenience store in the 2600 block of William D. Tate Avenue and took off with cash. If you recognize this man call police. (credit: Grapevine Police Department) It happened on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at 11:30 p.m. The man walked into the store and pointed his gun at the clerk. He then demanded the clerk open the cash register. The robber grabbed the cash, still pointing his gun at the clerk, then walked out of the store. Police described the robber as a short, Black man with a skinny build, between approximately 5’5” in height. He was carrying a silver handgun with a black grip. He ran away from the store heading west. Investigators are urging the public to look closely at surveillance video and photos. Anyone who recognizes the robber, or has information about him, should call investigators immediately. Tips can be called in anonymously to the non-emergency dispatch line at: 817.410.8127 or emailed to detectives at: cidmail@grapevinetexas.gov.
GRAPEVINE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy