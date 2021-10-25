CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Gasanova saves 2 match points, beats Teichmann in Romania

By Associated Press
NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLUJ-NAPOCA, Romania — Anastasia Gasanova of Russia saved two match points before outlasting fourth-seeded Jil Teichmann 4-5, 6-0, 7-5 in the first round of the Transylvania Open. The 146th-ranked...

sports.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Birmingham Star

WTA roundup: Qualifier upsets Jil Teichmann in Transylvania

Qualifier Anastasia Gasanova upset fourth-seeded Jil Teichmann of Switzerland 4-6, 6-0, 7-5 on Monday in the first round of the Transylvania Open in Cluj-Napoca, Romania. Gasanova, a 22-year-old Russian who is ranked 146th in the world, managed to overcome hitting 12 double faults without serving an ace. She lost her serve five times but took advantage of half of her 16 break-point opportunities.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simona Halep
KEYT

Raducanu beats Hercog in Romania for 1st win since US Open

CLUJ-NAPOCA, Romania (AP) — Emma Raducanu has rallied to beat Polona Hercog of Slovenia 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 at the Transylvania Open for her first win since her stunning run to the U.S. Open title more than six weeks ago. It was also the teenager’s first victory on the WTA Tour. The 18-year-old Raducanu became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam tournament. Less than two weeks later, she split from her coach, Andrew Richardson. She had only played in Indian Wells since, falling in the opening round. Varvara Gracheva of Russia outlasted Andrea Petkovic of Germany 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 to set up a match against either top-seeded Simona Halep or Elena-Gabriela Ruse of Romania.
TENNIS
AFP

Spanish teen Alcaraz in Vienna semi-final, Sinner eyes ATP finale

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz held his nerve in the final-set tie-break to beat Matteo Berrettini 6-1 6-7 (2/7), 7-6 (7/5) in the quarter-finals of the ATP event in Vienna on Friday. He will next face Alexander Zverev, the German second seed who beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to avenge a fourth-round loss to the Canadian at Wimbledon this year. In the day's third quarter-final, American qualifier Frances Tiafoe, who knocked out top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas on Thursday, continued his run with a 6-4, 7-6 (8/6) victory over Argentine eighth seed Diego Schwartzmann. Italy's seventh seed Jannik Sinner then defeated Casper Ruud, the fourth-seeded Norwegian 7-5, 6-1, to boost his chances of making the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Romania#Match Point#First Match#Russia#Cluj Napoca#Swiss#German
chatsports.com

Billie Jean King Cup: Shelby Rogers replaces Jessica Pegula in Team USA

Newlywed Jessica Pegula will not play the upcoming Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Prague as part of Team USA and will be replaced by Shelby Rogers, who joins Danielle Collins, Sloane Stephens, CoCo Vandeweghe and Caroline Dolehide on Captain Kathy Rinaldi’s squad. As recently as yesterday, the Billie Jean...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Halep, Kontaveit ease into final in Romania

CLUJ-NAPOCA, Romania — Simona Halep reached a WTA final for the 12th straight season after routing Ukrainian teenager Marta Kostyuk 6-0, 6-1 and setting up a title match against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia at the Transylvania Open. Kontaveit, who won the Kremlin Cup in Moscow last week, extended her winning...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy