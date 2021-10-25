FFA sponsors environmental poster contest

BRADFORD — On Wednesday, Aug. 25, Bradford Exempted Village Schools had their first day back from summer. The Bradford-UVCC FFA Chapter has an officer team of five consisting of Alexis Barhorst, president; Isabella Hamilton, vice president; Devon Hawes, treasurer; Molly Clark, secretary; and Isabella Brewer, reporter. The FFA advisor/AG teacher, Nic Baumer, is teaching five agricultural classes this year with a total of about 125 students between junior high and high school who are interested and ready to learn. These kids are typically future or current FFA members, so these numbers are looking very good to the Bradford-UVCC FFA.
