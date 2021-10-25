CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FFA sponsors environmental poster contest

By swildow
miamivalleytoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASSTOWN — The Environmental Committee of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter recently sponsored a recycling, reducing, and reusing contest at Miami East Elementary. Members of the Environmental Committee visited third grade classrooms and shared...

www.miamivalleytoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
ourherald.com

Local Students Participated In Lions Club Poster Contest

Since the 1988-1989 school year, Lions Clubs International has sponsored the Lions Peace Poster Contest for students from 11-13 years old. This year’s theme is “We Are All Connected.” Students were asked to come up with original artwork without any writing that helped to express this theme. District Governor Carol Greene (of the Heartland Lions Club) echoed the group’s belief […]
irvingweekly.com

Irving Student Disability Poster Contest Winners Recognized By City

The Irving Advisory Committee on Disabilities has recognized 8 students for their artwork as part of National Disability Awareness Month. The students were presented the awards during the Oct. 14 City Council meeting. Complete Text: The Irving Advisory Committee on Disabilities has recognized 8 students for their artwork as part...
shoreupdate.com

Upper Shore Youth Environmental Action Summit Seeks Student Leaders and Sponsors

ShoreRivers and Washington College Center for Environment and Society (CES) will co-host the Upper Shore Youth Environmental Action Summit on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Gibson Center for the Arts on Washington College’s campus in Chestertown. The Upper Shore Youth Environmental Action Summit is a student-centric, conference-style experience celebrating environmental action led by local youth in middle and high school. Students interested in leadership, problem solving, and environmental activism are encouraged to apply now to become a Summit Student Leader. This event is inspired by the annual Lower Shore Youth Environmental Action Summit co-hosted by the Ward Museum and Wicomico Environmental Trust.
CHESTERTOWN, MD
agrinews-pubs.com

Time to celebrate: Winners in the 4-H/FFA Youth in Agriculture contest

LA SALLE, Ill. — AgriNews is once again leading a celebration of youth in agriculture. Last year, after the cancellation of county fairs and state fairs, AgriNews launched its own 4-H contest online. This year, the contest has been expanded to also include FFA. See all of the entries in...
LASALLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ffa#Casstown#Mvctc#Lilly Nation#Avery Billing
ocecho.com

FFA Corn Maze

To anyone looking for something to fill their time on the weekends, look no further. Every weekend of October, Saturdays and Sundays, Olivet High school’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) team has planned a fun activity that compliments the Fall season. Located right next to the baseball field on school grounds, a corn maze has been carefully planted and mowed down to create an experience that has a few different challenges to choose from. Here, you can choose between a “’Who Dunit?’” challenge, a scavenger hunt, and a couple of geocache locations add to your collection. The FFA is charging only $5 at the entrance and is offering deals for families of five or more.
farmforum.net

South Dakota FFA Foundation provides funds to assist local FFA chapters

The TC Energy Foundation provided $2,000 to the South Dakota FFA Foundation to assist local SD FFA chapters in need. Agriculture Education programs serve communities across South Dakota. Many FFA chapters raise funds for every educational program they conduct and trips they take, as well as service-learning projects they perform in their communities.
AGRICULTURE
Corsicana Daily Sun

Local students excel through FFA

Kadyn Collins, is a freshman at Texas Tech University. The Corsicana High School graduate is a state Future Farmers of America officer this year, one of only 12 in an organization with over 130,000 members. He has been a member of FFA since the eighth grade where he served as a chapter, district, area, and now state officer. Kadyn is the first state officer from Corsicana since 1974. He will be serving throughout this year by traveling and talking to FFA chapters across the state as well as participating in community service projects. He will retire in July at Texas FFA Convention.
CORSICANA, TX
journaldemocrat.com

Syracuse FFA fundraising for National Convention

The Syracuse Future Farmers of America (FFA) Chapter carried out a tree seedling cleaning on Oct. 15 to raise money for the National FFA Convention and Expo and other activities. The chapter’s president Jenna Knake said they were also fundraising for future trips that the Junior High kids might go...
SYRACUSE, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
miamivalleytoday.com

Bradford FFA is ready for another great year

BRADFORD — On Wednesday, Aug. 25, Bradford Exempted Village Schools had their first day back from summer. The Bradford-UVCC FFA Chapter has an officer team of five consisting of Alexis Barhorst, president; Isabella Hamilton, vice president; Devon Hawes, treasurer; Molly Clark, secretary; and Isabella Brewer, reporter. The FFA advisor/AG teacher, Nic Baumer, is teaching five agricultural classes this year with a total of about 125 students between junior high and high school who are interested and ready to learn. These kids are typically future or current FFA members, so these numbers are looking very good to the Bradford-UVCC FFA.
FACEBOOK
mvprogress.com

FFA Welcomes Public To Farm Days

The Moapa Valley FFA Chapter was active throughout last week as they held their Farm Days event, one of their biggest annual community outreach activities. This year, students from Grant Bowler Elementary in Logandale, Ute V. Perkins Elementary in Moapa and three local preschools came to the MVHS Ag Farm to go on a tour of the working farm and learn about agriculture.
MOAPA VALLEY, NV
pdjnews.com

Perry FFA participates in variety of activities

The Perry FFA Chapter has been participating in a variety of activities within the community. The FFA Ag Leadership class recently participated in AgTropolis at the Oklahoma State Fair. They cared for animals and helped kids run the “Farmer for a Day” simulator. The chapter also enjoyed a Halloween party, where they collected 169 canned food items to donate to the Perry Food Pantry. They are…
OKLAHOMA STATE
Bonner County Daily Bee

Poster contest winners named

Three Priest River Elementary students have won top honors at the state level in the annual Smokey Bear/Woodsy Owl poster contest. Charlotte McLaughlin, Breanna Clark and Meric Glazier each won first place in their respective divisions for entries they created for the contest last fall. Recently, each was awarded a Smokey Bear backpack for their victories.
PRIEST RIVER, ID
Goldendale Sentinel

FFA takes on hunger

On Saturday, October 23, the Goldendale FFA hosted Helping Hunger Take a Fall. Members planned, prepared, and provided fall-themed family fun activities for the community. They had toilet paper monsters, scarecrow and pumpkin making, sawhorse ring toss, farm animal bean bag toss, monster bowling, football toss, and a candy count.
GOLDENDALE, WA
Breeze-Courier

Taylorville FFA members at Leadership Training

(MACON) — On Wednesday, Oct. 6, Taylorville FFA took 31 members to the Section 16 Lead- ership Training School at Merid- ian High School. Throughout the night members learned communication skills and leadership styles to help them become effec- tive leaders in their futures. Leadership training school was a great...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
agrinews-pubs.com

FFA Corner: FFA members focus on goal cards during chapter visits

The very end of September and the rest of the fall is an exciting time for Illinois FFA as the state officer team gears up for chapter visits. Each year, major state officers, section presidents and section officers do their best to visit each of the 359 chapters throughout the 25 sections in Illinois. The state officers are already traveling to different sections to visit schools.
POLITICS
arizonadailyindependent.com

Arizona FFA Chapters Attend 94th Annual FFA National Convention And Expo

Arizona FFA chapters are joining over 50,000 other youth from across the United States at the 94th Annual FFA National Convention and Expo in Indianapolis, IN. This year the students are back in person after the virtual only event last year. The FFA is a national agricultural education youth organization...
POLITICS
farmvilleherald.com

FFA has busy fall season

It’s been a busy season for the Cumberland High School (CHS) FFA. On Sept. 23, Cumberland FFA officers attended the COLT officer leadership conference at Dinwiddie High School. It was students’ first time attending this conference, and officers had a great time interacting with the other FFA chapters, sharing ideas and developing their leadership skills. Students brought back many great ideas and built relationships that will help to improve the local chapter and continue growing FFA at Cumberland High School.
CUMBERLAND, VA
Complex

Kentucky School District Apologizes Over Photos of Students Giving Faculty Lap Dances

A Kentucky school district has issued an apology over photos appearing to show students giving lap dances to faculty and staff members at a homecoming event. Earlier this week, images from what Hazard High School called a “Man Pageant” surfaced online, showing students dressed in underwear and giving lap dances to members of the faculty in the school’s gymnasium. Among those featured in the photos was Hazard High School Principal Donald “Happy” Mobelini, who also happens to be the mayor of Hazard.
HIGH SCHOOL
wisfarmer.com

FFA demonstrates the time is now

As October draws to a close, “The Time Is Now” for the busy fall harvest, and one of the busiest, most thrilling times of the year for the State FFA Officer team is also complete. In late September, my teammates and I began our trek around Wisconsin leading ten Fall Leadership Workshops throughout the state. With at least two business and industry tours every morning and a day spent with FFA members at the World Dairy Expo during our first week, the last three weeks have been jam-packed, but it has been the ride of a lifetime!
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy