CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Sticks and Stones...

By Don Newbury
Plainview Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Alexander William Kinglake is a name snuggled deeply inside of all-knowing Google. He was a 19th century lawyer who gave up his legal practice to become an author, best known for a single proverb: “Sticks and stones may break your bones, but words will never hurt you.”. It is...

www.myplainview.com

Comments / 0

Related
carvemag.com

Stone cold, not sober 2

20 minutes of stone cold not sober full length film cut down to 6:46. A short film following surfer Harry Timson around for 2 months and a short mission between lockdowns to Scotland.
ENTERTAINMENT
WKRG

Best pumice stone for feet

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Even though sandal season may be over in some parts of the country, you still want your feet looking and feeling smooth and healthy during the colder months. Plus, you’re going to have to reveal them again at some point. If you’re embarrassed to go barefoot because of calluses or hardened skin on your feet, it’s time to invest in a pumice stone. These natural, porous stones will painlessly exfoliate your feet, with a little scrubbing on your part, leaving your skin smooth and soft. They’re great for daily use and will extend the life of your pedicure. Plus, they’re affordably priced.
BEAUTY & FASHION
themusicuniverse.com

Allie Colleen releases ‘Stones’

Allie Colleen has announced the release of “Stones,” the final single and title track off her high demand debut album of the same name, available now on CD and digitally on November 26th. The stand-your-ground lyrics were co-written by Sara Brice, De’Leah Shane, Tony McVaney and Colleen. The new music was produced by Joe Costa and Ben Watts, engineered by Matt “Buster” Allen, mixed by Ben Watts and mastered by Alex Dobbert.
MUSIC
Elko Daily Free Press

Rocking out with Chip Stone

ELKO – Music has always influenced Chip Stone’s life. An Elko City Councilman and owner of Stonecraft Jewelry, Stone also runs a third business, Stonerock Sound and Lighting, and performs in the local band Highjacked. According to Stone, it all started with his grandfather, who he watched perform every Sunday.
ELKO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sticks And Stones
journaldemocrat.com

Pumpkin on a stick?

Just in time for Halloween! This is no April Fool’s joke, pumpkin-on-a-stick is actually the name of a plant. Next summer, this would be a great plant to try, especially if you are trying to get your kids interested in gardening. Stems can be used like bittersweet for fall decorations.
GARDENING
spring.org.uk

A Night-Time Sign of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Around one-quarter of people could have a deficiency in vitamin B12. Poor sleep can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency, research suggests. Deficiency in this vitamin, as well as other micronutrients, is linked to poor sleep quality and having to use medications to sleep by the study. Researchers have...
HEALTH
Complex

Future Says ‘I’d Rather Hang with Jada’ When Suggested He and Will Hang

Still reeling from the entanglement controversy of last summer, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett are in the headlines again, this time, via Future’s Instagram stories. A recent episode of Facebook’s popular Red Table Talks hosted by Pinkett had actress Gwyneth Paltrow in a candid position where she and Pinkett discussed their sex lives. The host was quoted as saying, “it’s hard.” Conclusions were drawn, specifically having to do with whether her husband wasn’t ‘performing’ in the bedroom.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Google
Indy100

Restaurant worker claims boss told her to seat ‘ugly’ people in the back and people are horrified

A restaurant worker has claimed her boss told her to seat ‘ugly’ people in the back of the restaurant and people are horrified. Posting on TikTok, Brooke shared a video of her looking baffled while miming to a remix of Louis Armstrong’s What a Wonderful World in which the lyrics are changed from “and I think to myself, what a wonderful world” to “and I think to myself, what the f**k.” The sound has become a popular trend on the social media platform.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Mark Zuckerberg's bizarre home decoration spotted in live video

Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement that he was creating a “metaverse” and moving on from Facebook has become a source of online parody because of a bottle of BBQ sauce. Viewers of Mr Zuckerberg’s video pointed to the BBQ sauce bottle being used as a bookend by the Facebook founder on Thursday, with many arguing that it was “bizarre”. “To show that he is a normal human who loves normal human things, like BBQ sauce”, a Twitter user wrote.“Zuck using sweet baby ray’s BBQ sauce as a bookend is the most normal thing he’s ever done”, another argued.Others suspected that Mr...
ENTERTAINMENT
thedoctorstv.com

How to Avoid Fungus Balls from Growing in Your Ears

You have heard of an ear infection and might deal with them from time to time, but a small number of infections are actually fungus balls -- The Doctors share how to avoid fungal growth in your ears. Otolaryngologist Dr. Sina Joorabchi says most people have around a 10 percent...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Outsider.com

Brian Laundrie Latest: Internet Sleuths Up in Arms Over His Instagram

Brian Laundrie has remained the epicenter of national news following the discovery of his remains in Florida’s Carlton Reserve. Having seen discovery just over a week ago, law enforcement and Laundries’ parents alike have faced backlash from the public. Gabby Petito’s sympathizers across the U.S. have pointed to the suspicious behaviors of the deceased fugitive’s parents. They’ve also questioned the seemingly rapid discovery of their son’s remains once the Laundries joined law enforcement in the search.
INTERNET
Bored Panda

50 Times Siblings Pulled Such Great Pranks, They Just Had To Share Them Online

The best thing about being part of a family is the fact that someone truly understands you and knows who you are, in your heart of hearts. It’s our greatest strength… and our biggest weakness. You see, when you move aside all the wholesomeness and heart-warming stuff, you realize that the people closest to you have an unprecedented wealth of information on how to push your buttons and make you laugh. Maybe even at the same time! That’s where practical jokes come in.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
95 Rock KKNN

When Bison Attack In Yellowstone, They Don’t Care If It’s a Car

If you've gone to YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or any other type of social media page, there's a good chance you've seen Bison getting angry. 2021 has been a record setting year for attendance in Yellowstone National Park and we've seen MANY videos, pictures and heard stories of Bison/Human interactions. Stay 25 yards away from bison when you see them in Yellowstone.
PUBLIC SAFETY
thermtide.com

Appropriated insensitive costumes mock cultures

Halloween entails an overload of candy, one too many pumpkins, and creepy decorations. But when it comes to costumes, where should we draw the line?. Cultural appropriation, by definition, is the adoption of another culture’s customs, practices, clothing or ideas by a more ‘dominant group of people.’ With Halloween right around the corner, it is vital to choose a non-offensive costume.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy