Sticks and Stones...

Even though sandal season may be over in some parts of the country, you still want your feet looking and feeling smooth and healthy during the colder months. Plus, you're going to have to reveal them again at some point. If you're embarrassed to go barefoot because of calluses or hardened skin on your feet, it's time to invest in a pumice stone. These natural, porous stones will painlessly exfoliate your feet, with a little scrubbing on your part, leaving your skin smooth and soft. They're great for daily use and will extend the life of your pedicure. Plus, they're affordably priced.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 10 DAYS AGO