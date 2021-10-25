CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Flame thrower, drugs, cash recovered in Oakland illegal casino bust

By Erica Pieschke
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A flame thrower, drugs, and thousands of dollars were recovered following an illegal casino bust in Oakland, according to police.

The Oakland Police Department says on Oct. 14, Community Resource Officers conducted a search warrant in the 1400 block of 17th Avenue.

Photo: Oakland Police Department

At the illegal gambling establishment, authorities recovered four loaded guns, a 50-round drum magazine, a flame thrower, more than $17,500 in cash, eight gambling machines, a quarter pound of methamphetamine, and a large amount of tar heroin with was packed for distribution.

During the search warrant, over 11 people were detained — Two of them were arrested for having outstanding warrants.

The person who is believed to be in charge of the illegal casino operation was arrested for being in possession of a gun.

If you have any information, police ask you to call (510) 238-3728 as an investigation continues.

