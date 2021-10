There may be a point this season when Washington replaces its starting quarterback. “We are nowhere near that point right now,” UW coach Jimmy Lake said Monday, two days after a 24-17 homecoming loss to UCLA dropped the Huskies to 2-4. “We are a couple plays away from being (3-0 in the Pac-12). And I know we’re not; we’re 1-2 in conference, and that’s what our record is and that’s what we are. But if you go back to the last two games, we’re one, two plays away from being 3-0 in conference. So we’re close, and we’ve got to keep working. We’ve got to keep getting better and make sure we can change those results.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO