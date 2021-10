ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As the Broncos prepare for their Week 8 return to Empower Field at Mile High, they know they've reached a critical moment in their season. With three games remaining before the team's Week 11 bye, the Broncos still have a chance to fight for a playoff berth. They'll welcome the 2-5 Washington Football Team in Week 8 before hosting the 2-5 Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10. Even with a daunting road matchup against the Dallas Cowboys sandwiched between those two home games, Denver remains on a realistic path to be at least 5-5 when the bye week arrives.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO