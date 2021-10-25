CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE pay-per-view match to be held at the Dunkin' Donuts Center next year

By Leah Crowley
 5 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With the return of in-person sporting events, fans are flooding arenas to support their favorite teams.

Rhode Island wrestling fans will soon get their chance to root for their favorite wrestlers as a WWE match is coming to the Dunkin’ Donuts Center on May 8.

In addition to the fight in Providence, a match is also scheduled to take place in Boston’s TD Garden on Nov. 26.

WWE announced the dates and locations for the following year’s pay-per-view schedule for the first time in history.

The 2022 slate will also mark a new record for the most stadium events in a year for the company.

All events will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

“Since returning to live events this past July, our fans have graciously expressed a tremendous appetite to attend WWE shows,” WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Kahn said in a statement. “As they begin to make plans for next year, we wanted to make sure that the 2022 schedule and locations of our pay-per-views was made available to them.”

Fans interested in up-to-date ticket information for 2022 WWE pay-per-view events can sign up for alerts by clicking here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

