Lynn’s All Care VNA hires new COO

LYNN ― All Care VNA and Hospice has announced its new chief operating officer (COO) in former Senior Vice President Jo-Mary Koopman.

“We are delighted to promote Jo-Mary to this new role,” said Shawn Potter, president and CEO of All Care. “She is a proven results-driven leader with a deep understanding of every aspect of our business.”

Koopman has enjoyed 30-plus years of experience in the home-care profession and has both clinical and management experience under her belt. She received her Bachelor of Science degree with a major in nursing and a concentration in business from Boston College, completing her MBA at Salem State University in 1992.

She joined All Care in 1990 as a community-health nurse and then became a clinical manager at All Care VNA. In 1993, she was promoted to vice president of paraprofessional and private duty services, where she became responsible for the overall growth and operations of All Care’s non-certified private-duty company.

“All Care is a company that not only values its employees but also provides outstanding care to patients in the community,” Koopman said. “Starting off as a nurse in the community at All Care, I understand, firsthand, the necessary and valuable services All Care provides to those who need medical care and support in the home.”

Five years later, she also came to oversee both the human resources and payroll departments.

In 2010, Koopman was promoted to senior vice president. Her duties in that position included the management, oversight, and growth of All Care’s VNA, Hospice and Private Duty companies.

Koopman has served on the Massachusetts Home Care Aide Council Executive Board of Directors as president from 2010-18. In her position, she advocated for higher wages for certified-nursing assistants (CNAs) and home-care aides.

She has also served on the Board of Directors of the Lynn Business Education Foundation, also as past president. She has served the Massachusetts Home Care Alliance in multiple capacities and on multiple committees; recently, Koopman was recently elected to its Board of Directors for 2021-22.

She also currently serves on the executive board of Marblehead Dollars for Scholars.

Koopman’s new position as COO will have her overseeing all aspects of All Care’s home health, hospice and private-care companies.

“I look forward to ensuring All Care continues to be one of the state’s most successful independent, nonprofit home-care agencies where the best care is provided to our patients in the community,” Koopman said.

Founded more than a century ago, All Care VNA is a Medicare/Medicaid-certified agency offering services of nurses; home-health aides; specialists in geriatrics, oncology, diabetes, physical, occupational, and speech therapies; as well as palliative care. The agency employs more than 400 people and serves more than 65 cities and towns in Greater Boston North, the Merrimack Valley, and the North Shore.

The post Lynn’s All Care VNA hires new COO appeared first on Itemlive .