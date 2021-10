The launch trailer for Apex Legends: Escape is here, showing off a first look at the map coming up with the new season, and a glimpse of Ash in action. Despite the idyllic setting, the new map looks just as dangerous as any other. It's a brief trailer, but we'll find out more when the gameplay is revealed with a new trailer on October 25th. For now, all we know of Apex Legends: Escape is that Ash is arriving as the new Legend, that the new weapon will be the C.A.R. SMG — which is "the gun for when you’re ready to make a stand and become the last Legend still standing — and that Escape itself will kick off on November 2nd.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO