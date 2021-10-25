CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

FOP: Vaccine incentive could help prevent officer losses in Frederick

By Ryan Marshall rmarshall@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BvqRl_0ccRZbQG00
Buy Now The union representing Frederick's police officers says it supports the idea of offering a vaccine incentive, but requiring officers to get their COVID-19 vaccine could cause unsustainable losses, according to the president of the union. Staff file photo by Bill Green

Requiring officers to get their COVID-19 vaccine could cause unsustainable losses for the Frederick Police Department if enough officers leave rather than get the shots, according to the head of the union representing the department's members.

The Fraternal Order of Police, FSK Lodge 91 supports the city's efforts to provide a financial incentive for employees to get vaccinated rather than requiring it, Lodge president Charlie Snyder said Monday.

But the group also has to support the decisions of members who opt not to get vaccinated.

“Obviously, we think the vaccine is the way to go,” Snyder said.

On Thursday, the city's aldermen approved a resolution to provide incentives for city employees and a memorandum of understanding with the FOP lodge, but failed to find enough votes to amend the budget to provide the $650,000 in federal relief funding that would pay for it.

During the discussion, Mayor Michael O'Connor expressed concern that without an incentive, the costs of testing employees and the missed work by people in quarantine could cause the city to move to requiring employees get vaccinated.

The Frederick Police Department has had 227 incidents of officers being quarantined during the pandemic, requiring other officers to fill the void that their absences create, Chief Jason Lando told the mayor and aldermen Thursday.

That required overtime and shifting people from their normal activities to cover for the missing officers.

“We can't continue that indefinitely,” he said.

If the department gets hit with another wave of COVID, they may be forced to only respond to high-priority calls, while less serious calls go unanswered or delayed, he said.

In other areas where a vaccine mandate has been put in place, police and fire departments have lost 5 to 10 percent of their staff, Lando said.

While he is personally pro-vaccine, Lando said he understands that some people just fundamentally don't think their employer should force them to get vaccinated.

Snyder said the FOP would consider any mandate a working condition that would need to be bargained between the city and the lodge's members.

But the numbers Lando mentioned are striking, he said, adding that 10 percent of the department's 149 sworn positions would mean the loss of 15 officers.

Officer positions take a long time to fill and train, along with the time needed for new officers to gain experience in the field.

“We can't afford to lose that many people,” Snyder said.

City
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
