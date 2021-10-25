CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets acquire Joe Flacco as Zach Wilson is lost to knee injury

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The New York Jets are having a second go-round with a Super Bowl MVP QB whose first name is Joe.

Not Namath. Flacco.

Pressed into a desperate situation with top draft pick Zach Wilson lost for 2-4 weeks due to a knee injury suffered Sunday against the New England Patriots, the Jets acquired Joe Flacco from the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday.

The MVP of Super Bowl XLVII is a Jet, again, in return for a sixth-rounder going that becomes a fifth-rounder if Flacco plays more than 50% of the snaps in four games Wilson is expected to miss.

Flacco, 36, started four games in 2020, losing them all for the Jets.

He left Baltimore after the 2018 season and since has been with Denver, the Jets, Philadelphia, and back to Gang Green.

He has thrown for 40,931 career passing yards but 38,245 came with the Ravens.

Mike White replaced Wilson in the 54-13 drubbing by the Patriots in Week 7. He saw his first NFL action despite having been a fifth-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2018.

White was 20-of-32 for 202 yards with a TD pass and 2 picks. The TD pass was his first NFL completion.

There could be some digit drama with the acquisition. Flacco has worn No. 5 throughout his career. That is the same number White currently has.

The Jets play host to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8.

Joe Flacco
ganggreennation.com

Report: Jets Acquire Joe Flacco in a Trade from Eagles

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is out 2-4 weeks with a sprained PCL. To replace him it looks like the team is turning to its backup from a year ago. Mike Garofalo reports the team is on the verge of reacquiring veteran signal caller Joe Flacco from the Philadelphia Eagles. Flacco...
NFL
Sporting News

Jets QB depth chart: Mike White leads New York's QB room after Zach Wilson's knee injury

The Jets were dealt a blow on Sunday afternoon when Zach Wilson exited New York's game against the Patriots with a knee injury. Wilson limped off the field under his own power and went to the blue medical tent. He later went to the locker room and his return was deemed questionable. However, after halftime, he was quickly deemed out for the rest of the game.
NFL
#The Jets#Super Bowl Xlvii#American Football#Super Bowl Mvp Qb#The New England Patriots#Gang Green#White#Td#Cowboys#The Cincinnati Bengals
The Spun

Tony Dungy Getting Criticized For What He Said About Jon Gruden

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy is facing some criticism on social media for what he said about Jon Gruden on Sunday night. Sunday evening, both Dungy and NBC announcer Mike Tirico – who worked with Gruden at ESPN – addressed the now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach.
NFL
FanBuzz

Julius Peppers Was a Freak of Nature in the NFL, But Where is He Now?

After 17 NFL seasons, Julius Peppers hung up the cleats for good and called it a career. The 41-year-old star defensive end is now focusing on life after football and can relax until he receives the call from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. When that actually happens is the only thing left up in the air.
NFL
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott endures another loss, mourns death of his grandmother

If Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has not suffered enough over the last couple of years, he now must endure the passing of maternal grandmother Margeret Ebarb. Prescott acknowledged her passing with a series of messages on Instagram Friday morning. “We wouldn’t be here without you and I promise to...
NFL
Deadline

More Jon Gruden Email Released, Shows Him Calling Out Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick should have been cut for kneeling during the national anthem, according to a newly uncovered email exchange between former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and ex-GM Bruce Allen of the Washington Football Team. “They suspend people for taking amino acids, they should cut this f**k,” Gruden wrote in an email to Allen, according to Yahoo Sports. Kaepernick has not played in the National Football League since 2017, when he opted for free agency. When Kaepernick was not re-signed, he filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging a conspiracy by the owners. The lawsuit was eventually settled. Starting in 2016, Kaepernick...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

