Jets acquire Joe Flacco as Zach Wilson is lost to knee injury

The New York Jets are having a second go-round with a Super Bowl MVP QB whose first name is Joe.

Not Namath. Flacco.

Pressed into a desperate situation with top draft pick Zach Wilson lost for 2-4 weeks due to a knee injury suffered Sunday against the New England Patriots, the Jets acquired Joe Flacco from the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday.

The MVP of Super Bowl XLVII is a Jet, again, in return for a sixth-rounder going that becomes a fifth-rounder if Flacco plays more than 50% of the snaps in four games Wilson is expected to miss.

Flacco, 36, started four games in 2020, losing them all for the Jets.

He left Baltimore after the 2018 season and since has been with Denver, the Jets, Philadelphia, and back to Gang Green.

He has thrown for 40,931 career passing yards but 38,245 came with the Ravens.

Mike White replaced Wilson in the 54-13 drubbing by the Patriots in Week 7. He saw his first NFL action despite having been a fifth-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2018.

White was 20-of-32 for 202 yards with a TD pass and 2 picks. The TD pass was his first NFL completion.

There could be some digit drama with the acquisition. Flacco has worn No. 5 throughout his career. That is the same number White currently has.

The Jets play host to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8.