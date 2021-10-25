CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garoppolo remains 49ers' starting QB despite team struggles

 5 days ago

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — With the San Francisco 49ers mired in a four-game losing streak and starter...

The Spun

Former 49ers Star Has Blunt Message For Jimmy Garoppolo

Former 49ers offensive lineman Joe Staley blasted Jimmy Garoppolo for his performance against the Colts on Sunday night. We may be nearing the end of the Garoppolo era in the Bay Area. He was pretty awful on Sunday night (16 of 27 for 181 yards and one touchdown with two picks and one fumble) during the 49ers’ 30-18 loss to the Colts. San Francisco, meanwhile, is now 2-4 after starting the season with Super Bowl aspirations.
NFL
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
ESPN

Jimmy Garoppolo returns to Chicago no longer the 49ers' savior

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- By the time he steps on the field Sunday against the Chicago Bears, it will have been 1,428 days since Jimmy Garoppolo's first start as the San Francisco 49ers quarterback. "We've come a long way," Garoppolo said. "I mean, a lot's happened in four years here."
NFL
FanSided

49ers could trade Jimmy Garoppolo to this AFC team

The 49ers may desperately try trading Jimmy Garoppolo at the 2021 NFL trade deadline, and this one AFC team might be in a position to make a deal. The San Francisco 49ers are at a point where they should be both bold with their quarterbacking future while also doing their best to stockpile investment pieces for what’s a very uncertain future.
NFL
Person
Kyle Shanahan
SFGate

49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo officially the first QB to take the L on SNF and MNF

After throwing two interceptions, getting pounded by a cyclone bomb, and losing to the Indianapolis Colts at home during Sunday Night Football, it seemed like things couldn’t get much worse for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. And yet, somehow, things got worse for Jimmy G on Monday Night Football.
NFL
ClutchPoints

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo’s future gets big hint from after Colts debacle

Things are not looking in Santa Clara. That was underscored once again in the San Francisco 49ers’ 30-18 home loss to Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts Sunday night. Now on a four-game losing skid, the 49ers have to make a move quick in order to right the ship. Otherwise, their dreams of making the playoffs might very well slip away in the coming weeks. To be more direct about it, the 49ers need better play from Jimmy Garoppolo — if he’s at all going to start ever again for San Francisco.
NFL
Daily Democrat

Garoppolo returns to 49ers practice, but Lance remains sidelined

SANTA CLARA — While Jimmy Garoppolo practiced Monday for the first time since his Oct. 3 calf injury, fellow quarterback Trey Lance did not take the field alongside him. Lance was diagnosed with a left knee sprain from his Oct. 10 starting debut. Garoppolo’s right calf looks unhindered and that...
NFL
Yardbarker

49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo to start vs. Colts; Trey Lance out

As had been expected throughout the week, the San Francisco 49ers will be starting veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo over rookie Trey Lance for the upcoming "Sunday Night Football" game against the 2-4 Indianapolis Colts. How long Garoppolo remains above Lance on the depth chart is yet to be seen. Per...
NFL
ABC10

49ers optimistic QB Jimmy Garoppolo will play this week

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - The San Francisco 49ers are optimistic starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo can return this week from a right calf injury but don’t expect backup Trey Lance back for another week. Coach Kyle Shanahan says Garoppolo will be limited at practice after missing one game with the...
NFL
profootballrumors.com

49ers “Would Guess” Jimmy Garoppolo Starts Next Week

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan won’t guarantee much for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Following last night’s loss to the Colts, Shanahan told reporters that he “would guess” Garoppolo starts under center in Week 8. “I would guess so,” Shanahan said (via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com). “I will watch this tape...
NFL
49erswebzone

Analyzing 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo’s 2021 Season Through 5 Starts

54 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Jimmy Garoppolo had his best game of the season in Week One when he threw for a season-high 314 yards and a touchdown; and that was against the Lions. Since that game, he has exceeded 250 yards passing just once and has turned the ball over six times over his last three starts. Since 2019, the 49ers are 9-2 when Garoppolo throws for 250 or more passing yards in a game. Garoppolo and the 49ers are especially struggling on third down, converting on just 31.4 percent of those plays, which ranks 30th in the NFL.
NFL
49erswebzone

Donte Whitner breaks down 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo’s biggest weakness

200 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. If you ask former San Francisco 49ers safety, Donte Whitner, a question, be prepared for the answer, because he doesn't hold back. Whitner was a guest on KNBR's Tolbert, Krueger and Brooks Show on Tuesday, and spoke on the 49ers current quarterback situation.
NFL
San Francisco Chronicle

49ers' Dee Ford still having back discomfort; QB Jimmy Garoppolo on track to start

Dee Ford’s back issues aren’t fully behind him. The Pro Bowl pass rusher has played sparingly this season because he’s still experiencing discomfort and the 49ers are leery of him suffering a recurrence of the back injury that sidelined him for last season’s final 15 games, head coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday.
NFL
Merced Sun-Star

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan must let Trey Lance play if Garoppolo struggles vs. Bears

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan won’t acknowledge it publicly, but he has to be ready to make a move away from starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and go with rookie Trey Lance. Which means Sunday’s game in Chicago, where Garoppolo made his first start with San Francisco in 2017, could be the pivot point.
NFL

