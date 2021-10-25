Garoppolo remains 49ers' starting QB despite team struggles

54 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Jimmy Garoppolo had his best game of the season in Week One when he threw for a season-high 314 yards and a touchdown; and that was against the Lions. Since that game, he has exceeded 250 yards passing just once and has turned the ball over six times over his last three starts. Since 2019, the 49ers are 9-2 when Garoppolo throws for 250 or more passing yards in a game. Garoppolo and the 49ers are especially struggling on third down, converting on just 31.4 percent of those plays, which ranks 30th in the NFL.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO