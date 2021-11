Last Friday night Clinton Prairie visited Central for the second time this season in Sectional 42 Round I competition. The first meeting saw Prairie manhandle the Bulldogs to a 41-0 victory. The coaching staff at Central went to work preparing a window of opportunity for the Central team. The plan was built on surprise and attempting to get Prairie out of the comfort zone they owned during the first meeting. During the contest, Coach Kennedy and defensive staff did a great job through most of the game. Coach Robinson also had a great plan that worked most of the game. Unfortunately “most of the game” never got the job done. During the first half their were two critical penalties that cost the Bulldogs [holding call and clipping call]. Central moved the ball during the second series straight down the field only to get a critical holding call that stopped the drive. Then 3 minutes left in first half Daiden Taulbee tried to run left, saw nothing , reversed his run and scampered right for 50 yards before being stopped around the 10 yard line. Unfortunate for the Bulldogs 20 yards behind the play a Central player [in front of the team bench hits a Prairie player in the back and the 50 yard run is negated to a 5 yard gain. Defensively, the Bulldogs stopped the Gophers during the entire first half, including 3 4th and inches plays. The defense played strong till the mid-point of the 3rd quarter and at that point began making arm tackles and catching ball carriers.

