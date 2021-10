Nebraska head coach Scott Frost met with members of the media following Thursday's practice. Frost talked about the benefit of coming off of a bye week. "I am glad we got a bye week," Frost said. "Our kids needed a little bit of rest and I have seen another spring in their step. That being said it is great being back around the guys this week. They prepared well all year so I am just excited to get back out there with them again. I think they are hungry to play."

LINCOLN, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO