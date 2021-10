RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City has a number of hair salons but only one advertises a unique but in-demand styling option, intricate braids. “Natural hair braiding is defined by a lot of different techniques,” said Emilee Weidmann, a natural hair braider at Black Hills Barbershop. “You can do cornrowing, you can do box braiding, it is basically taking your hair and intertwining it tightly and adding intricate styles into there so you are left with a very nice finished braid.”

