CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Older people increasingly targeted by romance scams amid COVID pandemic, FTC says

By Mike Snider
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

True love’s cost might be incalculable, but the cost of romance scams totaled at least $304 million in 2020. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg, the Federal Trade Commission says, because many victims of romance scams are embarrassed to come forward. The number of romance scams continues...

chicago.suntimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

45 million people targeted by scam calls and texts this summer

Text scams are the most common, with three-quarters of 16 to 34-year-olds targeted, Ofcom found. Almost 45 million people have been targeted by scam texts and calls this summer alone, Ofcom has said. More than eight in 10 people (82%) – an estimated 44.6 million adults in the UK –...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Axios

Online romance scams are on the rise

The pandemic has had many older Americans feeling lonely and turning to online dating websites to find a connection, but many were left with broken hearts and empty bank accounts. The FTC reports that a record $304 million dollars were lost on online romance scams in 2020. How can the most vulnerable be protected?
PUBLIC SAFETY
KVUE

Scams during pandemic target ages 30-39 the most

AUSTIN, Texas — The Federal Trade Commission’s COVID-19 and Stimulus Reports show more than 45,352 people scammed in Texas, as of Oct. 27. Most of the scams were related to shopping, booking vacations and personal care. Online shopping increased over the pandemic. Tens of thousands of shoppers lost money to...
AUSTIN, TX
fox10phoenix.com

FTC warns of Google Voice verification scam

LOS ANGELES - The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is warning consumers of a trick used by scammers who attempt to conceal their identity and steal sensitive information by using a technique known as the Google Voice verification scam. It involves scammers targeting people who post items for sale on websites...
LOS ANGELES, CA
BBC

Nigerian romance scam suspects targeted 100 women - FBI

Eight Nigerian men accused of an internet dating scam have appeared in a South African court after a massive international operation involving the FBI and Interpol. Authorities in the US, where the investigation originated and most of the alleged victims are based, have applied for their extradition. They are accused...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Madison
Telegraph

The scams targeted at young people – and how to avoid them

While older people are often targeted for the costliest scams, such as romance and investment cons, it is younger people who report the most instances of fraud. Dodgy online shops, fake lettings agents and pyramid schemes are some of the most common ways young people lose money. Of the 400,000...
CELEBRITIES
ksl.com

Influx of online scams target people already shopping for the holidays

SALT LAKE CITY — Imagine ordering something online but never getting it. It is simply called the online shopping scam and it has been a thorn in the side of consumers and consumer watchdogs for years. But 2021 is primed to see this scam explode with more victims than ever as people desperately hunt for hard-to-find gifts for the upcoming holidays.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Arab American News

Report says communities of color disproportionate targets for certain scams

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A new report published by the federal government consumer affairs watchdog shows a disproportionate impact of certain scams which target communities of color. The staff report by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) highlight the unique types of consumer problems that these communities face, as well as how...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
WTAJ

Officials say cigarette smoking increased during pandemic

(WTAJ) — Experts said the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in unhealthy and unintended consequences. The Federal Trade Commission said cigarette sales rose across the nation last year for the first time in the past 20 years. The report included the following figures: The number of cigarettes that the largest cigarette companies in the U.S. sold […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Online Scams#Consumer Protection#The United Nations
WITN

Woman sent to prison for social security fraud

NEW BERN, N,C. (AP) - A federal judge has sentenced a woman to more than five years in prison for using her position in the Social Security Administration to direct benefits into nine separate bank accounts that she had access to. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Bern says 45-year-old...
NEW BERN, NC
cbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You See Another Relief Payment?

) — The pandemic goes on, long after COVID first shut down the economy last year. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has surpassed where it was in early 2020. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended in early September, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Iraq
betheladvocate.com

Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) Benefits For Approximately 70 Million Americans Will Increase 5.9 percent in 2022

Report by Paula Antolini, October 13, 2021, 5:15PM EDT. Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) Information for 2022. Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits for approximately 70 million Americans will increase 5.9 percent in 2022. The 5.9 percent cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will begin with benefits payable to more than 64 million...
INCOME TAX
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, the FDA Has Big News About Boosters

Health experts and officials have battled over the idea of authorizing booster vaccine doses, as data has shown that vaccine protection against infection has waned over the last few months, thoguh most people remain heavily protected against severe COVID. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) voted in late September to authorize an additional dose of the Pfizer shot for certain high-risk groups who had gotten their second dose at least six months prior. But Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients have had to wait, as the vaccine manufacturers submitted their applications for booster authorization later than Pfizer, delaying FDA meetings over the two vaccines' submission to mid-October. Now, an FDA committee has finally made its recommendation on Moderna boosters.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Motley Fool

7 Changes to Social Security in 2022

A few days ago, the Social Security Administration released a laundry list of changes to the program that'll take effect in 2022. Beneficiaries are set to receive their biggest monthly "raise" in nearly four decades. High-earning workers may be opening up their wallets a bit wider next year. Since being...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago, IL
6K+
Followers
26K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The hardest-working paper in America.

 https://chicago.suntimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy