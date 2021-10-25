CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
University, FL

University Allegedly Attempting To Fire Professor For Saying Hurt Feelings Are ‘No Big Deal’

By Opinion and Editorial
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GGWCd_0ccRWtt300

Laurel Duggan

Coastal Carolina University theater professor Steven Earnest says his employer is trying to fire him after he wrote in September that students’ feelings were hurt too easily over a campus incident.

“Sorry but I don’t think it’s a big deal. (I’m) just sad people get their feelings hurt so easily,” reads an email that resulted in Earnest’s de facto suspension sent in response to a school-wide message affirming students’ feelings about an allegedly racist incident that never actually occurred.

“I thought my university, where I had worked for over 15 years, would stand behind its faculty. I was wrong,” Earnest told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Several students of color expressed their desire to connect with other students of color in a class hosted by a guest lecturer on Sept. 16, according to the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE). Other students found the list of non-white students left behind on a whiteboard, assumed the list was malicious, and planned a protest.

School administrators investigated the incident and explained that it was a misunderstanding to the student body, but added that “this in no way undermines the feelings that any of you feel about this incident,” and “the DEI committee will be discussing with faculty and students the gravity of the situation and how to handle these requests in the future.”

After Earnest’s response, students promptly called for him to be suspended and the Humanities and Fine Arts dean told Earnest not to come to his classes and to send her his syllabus, according to FIRE.

“I understand they want me to resign, or they will fire me. I have been told nothing directly though,” Earnest told the DCNF. “I have still not been told what rule or policy I broke, what code of conduct I violated, or anything. When the other side can’t tell you why they are doing something, chances are they don’t have a very good or legitimate reason for doing it.”

Earnest described a toxic culture within CCU’s theater department, which is slowly taking hold across the school. Free speech and civility are disappearing from universities across the country, according to Earnest.

CCU didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Free Press - TFP

Three Louisiana Police Officers Indicted On Federal Civil Rights Charges For Assaulting Two Arrestees

Three police officers with the Shreveport Police Department were indicted Friday on federal civil rights charges. Treveion Brooks, 26; William Isenhour, 25; and D’Andre Jackson, 25, are charged with deprivation of rights under color of law. The indictment alleges that on Jan. 24, 2020, Officer Brooks assaulted an arrestee, identified in the indictment only as D.R., resulting in bodily injury to D.R.
SHREVEPORT, LA
The Free Press - TFP

Seven Alabama Residents Charged With Conspiracy, Animal Fighting and Gambling Charges in Cockfighting Operation

A federal grand jury returned a 23-count indictment this week charging seven Verbena, Alabama, residents with conspiracy to violate the Animal Welfare Act and to operate an illegal gambling business, among other violations, in connection with a large-scale cockfighting and fighting bird breeding operation. The indictment alleges that, beginning at...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
University, FL
State
Florida State
University, FL
Education
The Free Press - TFP

Trying To Push Gun Control Through The Backdoor? ABC News Offer New ‘Tracker’ To Provide ‘Full Picture’ Of Guns And Violence

Liberals are no strangers to hyperbole. Consider their overheated claims about the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, their dire warnings of the “existential” threat of climate change, or the doomsaying about the supposed denial of minority voting rights, occurring when black voters are casting ballots in record numbers.
POLITICS
The Free Press - TFP

“Simply Recovery” Florida Woman, Owner Of Drug Rehab Clinic Arrested Selling Fentanyl To Clients

The owner of a Florida-based drug rehab clinic was arrested earlier this week after selling Fentanyl to a law enforcement informant. Misty Gilley, 50, and owner of Simply Recovery LLC. was booked on felony narcotics charges after an investigation found that Gilley was selling Fentynal and Cocaine to her clients, people she was supposed to be helping.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University System#Dcnf
The Free Press - TFP

Mom To Sue After Son Vaccinated At School Without Consent

A Louisiana mother is threatening to sue, claiming that her 16-year-old son was vaccinated for COVID-19 while at his Jefferson Parish high school without her consent. Jennifer Ravain alleged that during a visit by an Oschner Health System mobile vaccination clinic to East Jefferson High School, her son was allowed to sign a consent form and receive a COVID-19 vaccination despite the Louisiana Department of Health requirement of a parent’s signature for persons under 18 being vaccinated, WWL-TV reported.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
The Free Press - TFP

NIH Director Violated Agency Policy By ‘Intentionally’ Misrepresenting Natural COVID Immunity Study, Watchdog Alleges

National Institutes of “intentionally misrepresented” the conclusions of an August study on people with natural immunity from COVID-19 in violation of his agency’s scientific integrity policy, a watchdog group alleged in a complaint Wednesday. The watchdog group, Protect the Public’s Trust, alleged in its complaint that Collins violated his agency’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Walmart
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
78K+
Followers
11K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy