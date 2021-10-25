CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thornton, CO

Thornton teacher with COVID dies; his wife has a message for others

By Kim Posey
FOX31 Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZVOg5_0ccRWT8H00

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — A Thornton family is grieving and pleading with others to get vaccinated after a young teacher, husband and father diagnosed with COVID and viral pneumonia died over the weekend.

Bryan Dumas, a 48-year-old teacher, and his wife Jen got COVID. She said she is vaccinated and came through just fine. But he was not vaccinated and died on Saturday.

Dumas said her husband chose not to get the shot because he had AS, a form of arthritis, and was concerned.

Notorious troublemaker guilty of publicity stunt at Keystone Resort during COVID-19 closure

“He was pretty scared and anxious about getting the vaccine,” she said.

Dumas now wishes that is something she could have changed.

“I am a believer that people have the right to do what they feel is best for their body, I really am, but of course if I could go back, I would make him get the vaccine,” she said.

As she makes plans for her husband’s memorial, Dumas hopes other people will honor his memory and get vaccinated.

11 African lions test positive for COVID-19 at Denver Zoo

“Yes, there’s a chance that you may not get sick at all, but there is also a very good chance that you could die from this,” she said.

Dumas is also a teacher, and the couple has a 16-year-old son named Ethan.

The family has set up this GoFundMe account to help through this trying time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 85

John Ortiz
5d ago

Condolences too the family but my primary told me too get vaccinated 9 month's it's been now and my wife and I were in great shape at 70s yrs until we got both shots. Two weeks later we've been so sick going on 9 month's now,- we wished we'd never had the shots

Reply(12)
25
Robert Harris
5d ago

for every story like this one 10 the media refuses to reportthe vaccinated are dying at record numbers all over the world except for the United States

Reply(4)
8
Douglas Bockman
5d ago

sketchy news. what was this 48-year old real health history? we need better informed news reporters. screaming the sky is falling only works so long. now i do regret loss of life! my condolences!

Reply(1)
10
 

