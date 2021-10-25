Higher home-heating prices in store for the winter

Motor fuel prices jump while home heating fuels stayed relatively steady or declined over the past week. AAA Iowa reports that as of Wednesday, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline rose by $.05 to $3.14. This is $1.10 higher than one year ago and $.22 lower than the national average, which went up by $.07 this week. Retail diesel prices also saw a dramatic increase of $.07 a gallon to $3.41, which is $.16 less than the national average of $3.57. One year ago, the average price of diesel in Iowa was $2.18 per gallon. Wholesale ethanol again remained steady at $2.21. Of the three home heating fuels, propane was the only one reporting an increase of a penny to a statewide average of $2.01 per gallon. Home heating oil and natural gas prices both fell, one penny and $.34 respectively. Heating oil is now at an average of $3.04 per gallon and natural gas is at $5.08 per MMBtu.

