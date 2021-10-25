CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Higher home-heating prices in store for the winter

KDVR.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGas and vehicle prices are show the biggest...

kdvr.com

WFMJ.com

Assistance to pay for winter heating bills available to Ohioans

Winter is coming and that means furnaces and heaters will soon be running full force. The Ohio Department of Development wants to let people who may have trouble keeping their furnaces on know that there is assistance available. According to the release, the Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program is...
OHIO STATE
localsyr.com

Consumer Reports: Home heating hacks for winter

(WSYR-TV) — The government report made headlines and shocked consumers: Home heating. bills could jump an average of 30 percent for most Americans, depending on the. Consumer Reports can’t make energy costs lower, but its experts can share some easy ways to help you reduce the amount of energy you use.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Energy: Be prepared for higher home heating costs

With the exception of those hardy families who stubbornly hold out as long as possible before turning on the heat for the season, many of us have probably at least considered flipping the switch by now. Nights in the lower 40s will do that. If recent reports are accurate, keeping that heat on is going to be more expensive this year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
State
Colorado State
lpheralddispatch.com

Winter heating prices are going up, and OUCC says take steps now to prepare

INDIANAPOLIS – A consumer watchdog group is warning that the upcoming winter heating season may be the most expensive in several years, and consumers should be preparing now. Indiana’s major natural gas utilities recently issued their winter billing projections this month, forecasting higher bills than last winter due largely to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WDTV

Rising natural gas prices expected to increase heating bills this Winter

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Experts says the increase is because of lower storage levels of natural gas heading into the heating season. Prepare to pay more for heating this winter, along with seemingly everything else. “Bills are going up,” said resident Resident Angie Sayer. Sayer says there’s only one thing...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
#Natural Gas#Inflation
Jamestown Sun

Heating costs could jump this winter amid surging natural gas prices

BISMARCK — As cold weather begins to take hold in North Dakota, a global natural gas shortage has many concerned about the costs of utility bills in the winter ahead. Natural gas prices around the world have soared over recent months, climbing to more than double their level from January in U.S. markets, and hitting their highest point since 2008 earlier this month.
BISMARCK, ND
wamc.org

Take the Home Heating Challenge

It may be little more than a symbolic gesture, but my wife and I are resisting cranking up the heat at our house as far into the fall as possible; while simultaneously patting ourselves on the back that we’re avoiding spewing planet -warming pollutants into the air. The action has the added benefit of lowering one’s energy costs at a time when they are, pun only partially intended, going through the roof.
HOME & GARDEN
WKTV

Home heating costs are on the rise

You can expect to pay more for home heating fuel this winter, but there’s no sense in throwing money out the window. John Collis is the Vice President of Fred F. Collis & Sons. He spoke about maximizing the money you’ll have to spend on fuel. "Oil systems or gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
1380kcim.com

Gas And Diesel Prices Jumped Over The Week While Home Heating Fuels Either Stayed Relatively Steady Or Dropped

Motor fuel prices jump while home heating fuels stayed relatively steady or declined over the past week. AAA Iowa reports that as of Wednesday, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline rose by $.05 to $3.14. This is $1.10 higher than one year ago and $.22 lower than the national average, which went up by $.07 this week. Retail diesel prices also saw a dramatic increase of $.07 a gallon to $3.41, which is $.16 less than the national average of $3.57. One year ago, the average price of diesel in Iowa was $2.18 per gallon. Wholesale ethanol again remained steady at $2.21. Of the three home heating fuels, propane was the only one reporting an increase of a penny to a statewide average of $2.01 per gallon. Home heating oil and natural gas prices both fell, one penny and $.34 respectively. Heating oil is now at an average of $3.04 per gallon and natural gas is at $5.08 per MMBtu.
TRAFFIC
WEAU-TV 13

Spike in natural gas prices may lead to higher heating bills

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Energy companies expect households to see an increase in heating bills during the winter. It’s caused by tight supplies and a worldwide increase in the demand for natural gas. “Natural gas prices have spiked across the country. The daily average price for natural gas has...
STEVENS POINT, WI
wbrc.com

Spire responds to news of rising winter heating costs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Spire Energy leaders acknowledge heating bills will be higher this winter, but they want people in Alabama to know what you pay for gas is what they pay for gas. With prices surging worldwide for heating oil, natural gas and other fuels, the U.S. government said...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

