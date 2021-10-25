Capitol Week in Review

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By James Sturch, State Senator
The News
 8 days ago

State government will collect more in tax revenue this year than previously estimated, according to a revised forecast by the Department of Finance and Administration. The department notified the Legislative Council that revenue for the current fiscal year would be $246 million more than was projected earlier, when legislators finalized a...

The News

Arkansas House

There are two big developments this week regarding our state’s economy. Unemployment in Arkansas continues to decline, and our budget forecast was adjusted to reflect an increase in revenue. The Arkansas Division of Workforce Services says Arkansas’ unemployment rate decreased two-tenths of a percentage point from 4.2% in August to...
Vice

A Proud ‘Lady Trump’ Is Running For Nevada Governor

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. Right-wing Las Vegas city councilwoman Michele Fiore jumped into the race for Nevada governor on Tuesday, with a video announcement featuring her shooting at beer bottles that say “CRT” and “vaccine mandates.”. Fiore, a Republican and former...
Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You See Another Relief Payment?

) — The pandemic goes on, long after COVID first shut down the economy last year. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has surpassed where it was in early 2020. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended in early September, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
Biden's plan punishes retirees

President Joe Biden’s plan to build America back better is much more costly than most everyone anticipated. The budget reconciliation bill currently stuck in the House is perhaps the most expensive single piece of legislation in history. Even a few members of his own party are uncomfortable voting for it.
DOL 80/20 tip rule takes effect Dec. 28

The U.S. Department of Labor revised its Fair Labor Standards Act tip regulations Thursday, withdrawing a Trump-era provision and adopting the so-called "80/20" guidance from its June proposed rule. The final rule, like the proposed rule, addressed "dual job" situations in which tipped employees perform both work that produces tips...
Nevada Current

More than 2,500 proposals submitted for ways to spend $6.7 billion in ARP funds. Now what?

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Affordable housing. Food insecurity. Child care assistance. Lack of access to health care.  Gov. Steve Sisolak and Nevada Treasurer Zach Conine spent nearly three months of the Nevada Recovers Listening Tour criss-crossing the state asking people what problems plagued their communities and how $6.7 billion of federal funding provided by the American Rescue Plan Act […] The post More than 2,500 proposals submitted for ways to spend $6.7 billion in ARP funds. Now what? appeared first on Nevada Current.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Sets Date For Special Session On Vaccine Mandates

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis set the date for a special legislative session for November 15 to take up legislation to prevent vaccine mandates enacted by businesses. DeSantis and the Biden administration have a near-constant back and forth about the handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with DeSantis saying the president is overstepping his authority by trying to force large businesses and government contractors to require vaccinations. “The Biden administration has undertaken, or threatened to undertake, extraordinary efforts to coerce injections of the COVID-19 vaccine into Americans who otherwise would be unwilling to receive the vaccine for reasons of health, pregnancy,...
CAPITOL REVIEW: Republicans must face the truth about 2020 and move on

Republicans must confront the “elephant in the room” – former President Trump’s persistent claims that the 2020 election was stolen. Many Republicans believe him. Most Americans do not. By 2-to-1, independents voters believe the 2020 election was legitimate. Yet they are rapidly souring on President Biden due to soaring energy...
Governor expected to sign, veto more than 40 bills by Thursday

A flurry of bill signings and vetoes is expected from Gov. Phil Murphy before noon on Thursday, when a procedural deadline could make dozens of bills law without his signature. In New Jersey, bills that sit on the governor’s desk for more than 45 days become law when the chamber they originated in next meets […] The post Governor expected to sign, veto more than 40 bills by Thursday appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Washington State's Eviction Moratorium To Expire Sunday

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — After more than 18 months of pandemic-driven eviction limits, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said he will allow the latest version of Washington’s eviction moratorium to expire on Sunday. That move will open the door for an influx of new eviction cases and test key tenant protections...
House lawmakers review coal bailouts, energy efficiency proposal

Major pieces of scandal-tainted legislation remain on the books in Ohio, and House lawmakers indicate they plan to keep it that way. The Ohio House Public Utilities Committee on Wednesday reviewed two pieces of legislation aimed at different remnants of House Bill 6 from 2019. HB 6 is now mired in a bribery scandal that […] The post House lawmakers review coal bailouts, energy efficiency proposal appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Energy accessibility and reliability is under attack

Arkansans filling up their vehicles are paying more now than at any time in the last seven years. In the Natural State, the average price for a gallon of gas is $1.20 more than what were we paying just one year ago. It’s not only fuel prices that are spiking, but energy costs across the board are snowballing out of control. In late October, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) projected the cost of natural gas will increase 30 percent this winter. The EIA also estimates about 40 percent of Arkansas households use natural gas to heat their homes, which means higher prices will force families to pay an average of $746 on gas heating through March.
Child tax credits brings Nevada families more than $600 million since July

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada families have received more than $600 million from expanded child tax credit direct payments since the program began in July. In October, more than 590,000 children in Nevada benefited from the credits, according to data released by the U.S. Treasury and Internal Revenue Service.  Nationwide, more than $15 billion in advance child tax credit […] The post Child tax credits brings Nevada families more than $600 million since July appeared first on Nevada Current.
