CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Facebook Employees Wanted To Suppress Right-Wing, But Not Left-Wing, News Sites: REPORT

By Opinion and Editorial
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oYWHS_0ccRV8xi00

Ailan Evans

Leaked communications from internal Facebook message boards show the tech company’s employees pushed to kick right-wing news sites off Facebook’s News Tab, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

Facebook employees wanted to suppress right-wing news organizations and kick conservative site Breitbart off of the platform’s News Tab, a Facebook feature which gathers and shares news stories, The Wall Street Journal reported. While the leaked documents don’t capture all internal employee communications, they make no reference to similar efforts by employees to suppress left-wing sites, according to the WSJ.

One Facebook employee in 2018 suggested that Facebook’s relationship with Breitbart was a tacit endorsement of the news site’s views and practices, and the employee argued that the site should be dropped from Facebook’s advertising network, the WSJ reported.

“My argument is that allowing Breitbart to monetize through us is, in fact, a political statement,” the employee wrote, according to the WSJ. “It’s an acceptance of extreme, hateful and often false news used to propagate fear, racism and bigotry.”

Another Facebook employee reportedly pointed to three articles by Breitbart covering riots in the wake of the killing of George Floyd as “emblematic of a concerted effort at Breitbart and similarly hyperpartisan sources (none of which belong in News Tab) to paint Black Americans and Black-led movements in a very negative way.”

The articles, titled “Minneapolis Mayhem: Riots in Masks,” “Massive Looting, Buildings in Flames, Bonfires!” and “BLM Protesters Pummel Police Cars on 101,” were referenced in a message posted to the company’s racial-justice chat board in an effort to urge Facebook to remove Breitbart from the News Tab, according to the WSJ.

When reached for comment, Facebook denied that politics played a role in its decisions regarding

“We make changes to reduce problematic or low-quality content to improve people’s experiences on the platform, not because of a Page’s political point of view,” a Facebook spokesperson told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “When it comes to changes that will impact public Pages like publishers, of course we analyze the effect of the proposed change before we make it.”

Facebook executives and managers regularly override lower-level employees’ requests to censor right-wing content, according to the WSJ. Internal research from Facebook also showed that tools Facebook put in place following the 2016 election to limit the spread of “misinformation” disproportionately affected right-wing news sites.

The leaked documents also reportedly showed that Facebook chose not to enforce its content moderation rules on high-profile conservative accounts, including that of former President Donald Trump.

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon

Comments / 93

1 Nation under God
5d ago

Freedom of Speech & Opinions is in great danger of being taken away from us We must use our VOICES our VOTES and PRAYERS to protect our Freedom

Reply(11)
43
republican.
5d ago

The democrat argument that the GOP is suppressing the vote and that voting is too hard is pure hyperbole in order to cover for the real intent; permanent political power. When republicans claim voter fraud, the dems claim it doesn't happen and want proof. Meanwhile, the dems keep claiming voter suppression with no proof. There's nothing hard about voting and the fact that dems oppose voter ID, want to make voting easier, and are letting in millions of illegals, spotlights their ulterior motive. All Americans regardless of political affiliation, ought to value the integrity of our voting system and demand one legitimate US citizen - one vote be the standard. If we ignore the importance of this critical activity because the potential outcome benefits "my team", or we don't care, will you then care when it's too late to do anything about it?

Reply(3)
17
Jerry Moore
5d ago

these web sites are in part responsible for all the grief America is suffering right now and for the loss of a great president! they should be held accountable and taken apart!:

Reply(1)
17
Related
abc10.com

Facebook is tracking you on other websites. Here's how you can stop it.

A technology outage and whistleblower claims about Facebook priorities have renewed discussions about the company’s ethics, including what it does with user data. Whether or not account holders realize it, Facebook’s default privacy settings allow the company to record a multitude of personal data—every video they’ve watched, search history, their location when logged in on a mobile device, what their face looks like and much more.
INTERNET
CNET

How to permanently delete your Facebook account and keep your photos

If you've been keeping an eye on the news, you've likely seen Facebook all over it. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, testified before Congress alleging that Facebook knew its services, like Instagram, may hurt teens. Her testimony also included details alleging Facebook's internal research shows weakness in fighting misinformation. On Tuesday night, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg responded in a post. If the controversy has you convinced you should cut ties with the social media account, we'll tell you below the steps to follow.
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Fortune

No matter how bad the Facebook whistleblower allegations get, Mark Zuckerberg remains untouchable

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. If it feels as if the bad news can’t stop flowing for Mark Zuckerberg, just wait: There are apparently six more weeks’ worth of documents and articles still to come in the “Facebook Papers” torrent. But will the constant negative press have any serious consequences for the company’s CEO? Don't bet on it.
INTERNET
WCPO

Woman loses lifetime of friends when Facebook page hacked

Many Facebook users are finding they can't log in to their accounts because someone has hacked their page, leaving the user without access. One woman is struggling to get her Facebook page -- and her friends -- back. Cathy Ebert has used Facebook for over a decade to keep in...
INTERNET
azbigmedia.com

10 apps where people are scammed the most in 2021

A study ranks the 10 apps where people are being scammed the most in 2021 and Facebook came in at No. 1. A record $4.2 billion was lost to online scams in 2020 and Arizona is the No.16 most-scammed state with victims losing 72 million. Scammers have grown more sophisticated...
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IBTimes

Teens Are Dropping Facebook And Its Employees Can't Explain Why

Documents turned over to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) by former Facebook employee turned whistleblower Frances Haugen reveal that Facebook usage is on the decline amongst young people, particularly teenagers. Haugen alleges, among other things, that the company was not honest with advertisers and investors about its problem securing young users.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facebook Message#2016 Election#Looting#Ailan Evans#The Wall Street Journal#Wsj#Black Americans
The Week

Facebook VP reportedly told employees to brace themselves for 'more bad headlines'

There might be more alarming Facebook headlines in the works — and the company is apparently steeling itself for that likelihood. According to a post obtained by Axios, Facebook Vice President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg told staffers Saturday that "we need to steel ourselves for more bad headlines in the coming days, I'm afraid." Clegg warned that the new coverage would likely "contain mischaracterizations of our research, our motives and where our priorities lie," and told employees to "listen and learn from criticism when it is fair, and push back strongly when it is not," per Axios. "But, above all else," he wrote, "we should keep our heads held high and do the work we came here to do."
INTERNET
truthorfiction.com

‘Are You Concerned Someone You Know is Becoming Too Prepared?’ Facebook

AdvertisementsOn October 10 2021, a screenshot of a purported Facebook warning asking members of canning and prepper groups if they knew someone who was “becoming too prepared” was shared to Reddit’s r/comedyheaven:. becoming too prepared from comedyheaven. A nearly identical screenshot was shared to r/conspiracy in early September 2021. Appended...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Walmart
wccftech.com

Facebook May No Longer Be Called Facebook Starting Next Week

Facebook wants to change its company name as soon as next week; this is based on a report coming from The Verge. The new company name will reflect Facebook's focus on creating a metaverse, a concept that has quickly taken a massive hype in the tech world. Facebook's Decision to...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen says Mark Zuckerberg is 'not willing to protect the public from harm' as she prepares to give evidence to MPs this week

The inner workings of Facebook are set to be laid bare in front of MPs from tomorrow as whistleblower Frances Haugen prepares to testify on the social media giant's failure to 'protect the public' from harmful content. Ex-Facebook employee Haugen has levelled blistering criticism at her former employer in recent...
INTERNET
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
78K+
Followers
11K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy