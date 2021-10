– The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department today announced that four community members, who ranged in age from their 70s to 90s, have died from COVID-19. This brings the total number of community members who have died from COVID-19 to 343. “We offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of these four community members whose lives were so sadly cut short by COVID-19,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO