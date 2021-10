The Bettendorf Public Library has set aside time for conversation, creating, and tea at its Craft-Tea event. Crafters aged 16 and up are. welcome to bring their works-in-progress to the program for dedicated work time. Participants are also welcome to use the library’s colored pencils, paper, and other crafting supplies available to start something new. Complimentary tea and water will be available. No registration is required to attend and this event is free thanks to the sponsorship of the Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library. Craft-Tea will take place at the Bettendorf Public Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM on the following Tuesdays:

