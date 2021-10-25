2 people killed, 4 injured in shooting at Boise mall; suspect also wounded, in hospital
By Nicole Blanchard and
Sacramento Bee
5 days ago
Boise police have confirmed that two people were killed and four others were injured, including a police officer, in a shooting at the Boise Towne Square mall on Monday afternoon. The unnamed gunman was injured during an exchange of fire with police and is in critical condition, Boise police...
A 15-year-old girl in Utah has been arrested for allegedly making explosives and planning a mass shooting at her high school. The Weber High School student was charged September 30 in 2nd District Juvenile Court in Ogden, Utah, with use of a weapon of mass destruction and a first-degree felony, according to court documents obtained by KSL.com.
-- The mayor says "it's time" to ease restrictions on large gatherings. -- While the governor doesn't support the move, he says he won't stop it. -- And Honolulu City Lights is on this year ... sort of. Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Friday, October 29, 2021.
WASHINGTON — Special Police Officer Angela Washington, a mother of four, was fatally shot in September. DC Police are still searching for her killer. Officers arrived on scene in the 3300 block of 10th Place, Southeast on Sept. 21 to find Washington, 41, showing no signs of life, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was still on duty when it happened, killed in her Special Police Officer uniform.
OAKLAND, Calif. - The man killed in last week's deadly gas-station shootout with a retired Oakland police captain was formally identified on Friday as 20-year-old Desoni Gardner, also known as Vallejo rapper Lil Theze. An Alameda County sheriff's official confirmed the identity. Oakland Police Department said the retired Capt. Ersie...
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A suspect has been charged after a fatal shooting in Landover on Tuesday. 32-year-old Christopher Daniel Butler of Capitol Heights is being charged with second-degree murder and faces additional charges. The shooting happened on Atlee Drive around 6:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Atlee Drive. When officers arrived […]
STOCKTON (CBS13) — The 47-year old man who was shot inside his vehicle with his 6-year old son beside him Thursday afternoon has died, police say.
Stockton police say the shooting happened a little before 2:30 p.m. at Weber Avenue and American Street.
Officers who responded to the scene found that a man had been shot while inside his car. Also inside the car was the man’s 6-year-old son.
The child was not hurt in the shooting, but the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Later Thursday night, police announced that the man had died.
Surveillance photos of the suspect’s vehicle have been released by Stockton police. The vehicle appears to be a white, later model Jeep Cherokee with black stripes on the hood.
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are searching for a suspect who they say shot and killed a 21-year-old man Friday evening.
At approximately 5:19 p.m. Oct. 29, Dallas and DART police responded to a shooting call at 407 N. Lamar St. Upon their arrival, officers found the victim, Jabari Griffin, shot.
Griffin was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.
The suspect — identified as 20-year-old Dezra Walker-Johnson — fled the scene following the incident and is currently at large, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Josue Rodriguez at 214-701-8453 or josue.rodriguez@dallascityhall.com.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police have launched a shooting investigation in Carrick.
Police say a man was shot several times along Brownsville Road.
(Photo Credit: KDKA)
The man was found just before 2:30 a.m.
He was taken to the hospital and was last listed in critical condition.
Police have not provided any suspect descriptions.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
One person is dead and nine more are wounded after a man opened fire at a packed Halloween party in Texas. According to the Texarkana Police Department, there were “at least a couple hundred” people at the Saturday, Oct. 30, celebration when shots rang out just before midnight. Crowds of...
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police released photographs of an SUV after a man was shot Thursday in front of his son and later died at the hospital. Still images from what appears to be surveillance footage show a white SUV with black details on its hood. Police have connected the vehicle to what they […]
A 47-year-old man was shot inside a car while he was with his 6-year-old son, California police said. The shooting occurred on Oct. 28 around 2:23 p.m., Stockton Police Department said. The man was taken to a hospital where he died, police said. His son was uninjured. The man’s identity...
NEWARK, N.J. — A New Jersey man who used dating apps to lure and kill three women five years ago was sentenced Wednesday to 160 years in prison after a trial in which it was revealed that friends of one victim did their own detective work on social media to ferret out the suspect.
STOCKTON (CBS13) – One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting at a party in Stockton.
At around 11:40 p.m. on Friday, three people were shot at a Halloween party in the 2200 block of E. Vine Street in Stockton, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.
Twenty-one-year-old Osman Ali Khan of Stockton died from the injuries he sustained. The two other victims are reportedly still in the hospital.
No further details have been released.
STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man who shot at customers and a store clerk during a robbery in 2018 has been found guilty of several felony crimes.
Luis Vivero
Luis Vivero, 19, has been convicted of attempted murder, robbery and assault with a deadly weapon after he and five other teens carried out a violent robbery at a store in the 2100 block of S. San Joaquin Street.
On December 23, 2018, the teens reportedly went into the El Amigo Market, assaulted a store clerk, then broke into and emptied a cash register. As the teens were leaving, Vivero shot at the clerk and customers, according to the San Joaquin County D.A.’s Office.
During the investigation, witnesses were able to identify Vivero and the other suspects to Stockton Police Department.
“It is imperative we get illegal guns out of the hands of those who intend to commit harm,” said District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar. “We are grateful to the jury for their findings and Victim/Witness advocate for assisting the victims in this case as they recover from their respective traumas.”
Vivero will be sentenced on December 13.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to a Southwest Philadelphia shooting that put a 33-year-old woman and her 1-year-old daughter in the hospital.
Philadelphia police said Saturday Desmond Brunson was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child, false reports, tampering reports and related charges.
It happened shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday at the victims’ home on the 1100 block of South 56th Street.
Investigators say Brunson told responding officers he lived at the home with his girlfriend and left the residence for 10 minutes. He then told officers when he returned, he found his girlfriend unresponsive bleeding from the nose in the second-floor bedroom, according to police.
The woman was rushed to an area hospital with two gunshot wounds to her back and is in critical condition. The 1-year-old daughter also was shot, in the stomach, and was stabilized at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, according to police.
Brunson was taken in for questioning and was arrested and charged on Friday.
When he kissed his girlfriend instead, the mom-of-three murdered him, prosecutors say. An Illinois man was shot dead in front of his girlfriend after refusing to kiss their roommate, police say. Claudia Resendiz-Flores, 28, had recently moved into the couple's home Rolling Meadows, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. On Thursday, all...
SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) — Authorities say a parolee was arrested in Simi Valley in connection with a residential burglary.
The incident unfolded around 9:30 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 2400 block of Victoria Street. There, officers arrived and learned that homeowners arrived to find a family member who had broken into their home, and still inside.
The officers identified the suspect as 27-year-old Odai Abuzaid of Simi Valley.
Abuzaid was a wanted parolee, police said.
With help from a K9 unit, Abuzaid was located inside and apprehended. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of moderate injuries. He has since been booked on suspicion of burglary, among other charges.
