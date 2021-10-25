CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

2 people killed, 4 injured in shooting at Boise mall; suspect also wounded, in hospital

By Nicole Blanchard and
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoise police have confirmed that two people were killed and four others were injured, including a police officer, in a shooting at the Boise Towne Square mall on Monday afternoon. The unnamed gunman was injured during an exchange of fire with police and is in critical condition, Boise police...

www.star-telegram.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'I need guns, I need alcohol, and I need to kill all of these people': Female student, 15, is arrested for 'making explosives and plotting a mass shooting' at her Utah high school in 2024

A 15-year-old girl in Utah has been arrested for allegedly making explosives and planning a mass shooting at her high school. The Weber High School student was charged September 30 in 2nd District Juvenile Court in Ogden, Utah, with use of a weapon of mass destruction and a first-degree felony, according to court documents obtained by KSL.com.
PUBLIC SAFETY
hawaiinewsnow.com

Man dead in early-morning shooting in Nanakuli; suspect arrested

-- The mayor says "it's time" to ease restrictions on large gatherings. -- While the governor doesn't support the move, he says he won't stop it. -- And Honolulu City Lights is on this year ... sort of. Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Friday, October 29, 2021.
HONOLULU, HI
WUSA9

Police release video footage of suspect who may have shot, killed special police officer

WASHINGTON — Special Police Officer Angela Washington, a mother of four, was fatally shot in September. DC Police are still searching for her killer. Officers arrived on scene in the 3300 block of 10th Place, Southeast on Sept. 21 to find Washington, 41, showing no signs of life, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was still on duty when it happened, killed in her Special Police Officer uniform.
WASHINGTON, DC
KTVU FOX 2

Robbery suspect shot and killed in Oakland gas station shootout identified

OAKLAND, Calif. - The man killed in last week's deadly gas-station shootout with a retired Oakland police captain was formally identified on Friday as 20-year-old Desoni Gardner, also known as Vallejo rapper Lil Theze. An Alameda County sheriff's official confirmed the identity. Oakland Police Department said the retired Capt. Ersie...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
WDVM 25

Suspect charged for fatal Landover shooting

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A suspect has been charged after a fatal shooting in Landover on Tuesday. 32-year-old Christopher Daniel Butler of Capitol Heights is being charged with second-degree murder and faces additional charges. The shooting happened on Atlee Drive around 6:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Atlee Drive. When officers arrived […]
LANDOVER, MD
CBS Sacramento

Man Dies After Being Shot In Vehicle At Stockton Intersection With 6-Year-Old Son Inside

STOCKTON (CBS13) — The 47-year old man who was shot inside his vehicle with his 6-year old son beside him Thursday afternoon has died, police say. Stockton police say the shooting happened a little before 2:30 p.m. at Weber Avenue and American Street. Officers who responded to the scene found that a man had been shot while inside his car. Also inside the car was the man’s 6-year-old son. The child was not hurt in the shooting, but the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Later Thursday night, police announced that the man had died. Surveillance photos of the suspect’s vehicle have been released by Stockton police. The vehicle appears to be a white, later model Jeep Cherokee with black stripes on the hood.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS DFW

21-Year-Old Man Dies In Dallas Shooting, Murder Suspect Still At Large

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are searching for a suspect who they say shot and killed a 21-year-old man Friday evening. At approximately 5:19 p.m. Oct. 29, Dallas and DART police responded to a shooting call at 407 N. Lamar St. Upon their arrival, officers found the victim, Jabari Griffin, shot. Griffin was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said. The suspect — identified as 20-year-old Dezra Walker-Johnson — fled the scene following the incident and is currently at large, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Josue Rodriguez at 214-701-8453 or josue.rodriguez@dallascityhall.com. 
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#The Mall#Boise Expand#Boise Police Department
CBS Pittsburgh

Man In Critical Condition After Early Morning Carrick Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police have launched a shooting investigation in Carrick. Police say a man was shot several times along Brownsville Road. (Photo Credit: KDKA) The man was found just before 2:30 a.m. He was taken to the hospital and was last listed in critical condition. Police have not provided any suspect descriptions. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Man denies involvement in ’84 disappearance of Colorado girl

A former longshot Idaho gubernatorial candidate on trial in the 1984 killing of a 12-year-old Colorado girl has testified that he did not know the girl or her family before she vanished and denied being involved in her disappearance. At the time, Steve Pankey was a neighbor of Jonelle Matthew...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS Sacramento

1 Dead, 2 Others Injured In Shooting At Party In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting at a party in Stockton. At around 11:40 p.m. on Friday, three people were shot at a Halloween party in the 2200 block of E. Vine Street in Stockton, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. Twenty-one-year-old Osman Ali Khan of Stockton died from the injuries he sustained. The two other victims are reportedly still in the hospital. No further details have been released.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Philly

Boyfriend Arrested In Southwest Philly Shooting That Hospitalized Mother, 1-Year-Old Daughter, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to a Southwest Philadelphia shooting that put a 33-year-old woman and her 1-year-old daughter in the hospital. Philadelphia police said Saturday Desmond Brunson was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child, false reports, tampering reports and related charges. It happened shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday at the victims’ home on the 1100 block of South 56th Street. Investigators say Brunson told responding officers he lived at the home with his girlfriend and left the residence for 10 minutes. He then told officers when he returned, he found his girlfriend unresponsive bleeding from the nose in the second-floor bedroom, according to police. The woman was rushed to an area hospital with two gunshot wounds to her back and is in critical condition. The 1-year-old daughter also was shot, in the stomach, and was stabilized at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, according to police. Brunson was taken in for questioning and was arrested and charged on Friday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Video shows inmate disarming, attacking officer before Illinois courthouse shooting

Illinois State Police released surveillance footage of an inmate who attacked and disarmed a correctional officer in an escape attempt before a shooting occurred inside a Jefferson County Courthouse. The footage was released on the department’s Facebook page on Oct. 29 and shows 55-year-old Fredrick Goss struggling with a correctional...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS LA

Parolee Accused Of Breaking Into Relative’s Home In Simi Valley

SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) — Authorities say a parolee was arrested in Simi Valley in connection with a residential burglary. The incident unfolded around 9:30 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 2400 block of Victoria Street. There, officers arrived and learned that homeowners arrived to find a family member who had broken into their home, and still inside. The officers identified the suspect as 27-year-old Odai Abuzaid of Simi Valley. Abuzaid was a wanted parolee, police said. With help from a K9 unit, Abuzaid was located inside and apprehended. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of moderate injuries. He has since been booked on suspicion of burglary, among other charges.
SIMI VALLEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy