Rapper Fetty Wap has been arrested on federal drug charges, with prosecutors accusing him and other defendants of "deliberately contributing to the opioid epidemic." William Junior Maxwell II, better known as Fetty Wap, was arrested on drug charges Thursday during the Rolling Loud Music Festival at Citi Field in New York, ABC News reports. He was among the six people charged with conspiring to distribute and possess controlled substances on Long Island and in New Jersey as part of a "major drug trafficking ring." One of the other defendants was a New Jersey correction officer.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO