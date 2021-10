Wednesday was supposed to be the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission’s first day of incorporating public feedback into their draft political maps. Instead, the meeting was delayed for two hours due to an emailed death threat, individual public comments were limited to 30 seconds apiece and commissioners spent more than an hour behind closed doors discussing secret legal memos pertaining to the Voting Rights Act and the history of voting-related discrimination in Michigan before abruptly adjourning.

