CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lasalle County, IL

Jelani Day’s cause of death is drowning, coroner says

By Sean Lisitza
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ktXLK_0ccRPl2G00

LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — LaSalle County Coroner Richard Ploch has released the cause of death of Jelani Day Monday.

“After consideration of the currently known circumstances surrounding his death, based upon review of the extensive available investigation, medical, and dental information, and after postmortem examination with multiple ancillary and special studies, the cause of death of this positively identified 25-year-old, male, Jelani Jesse Javonte Day, is drowning,” Ploch stated in a press release.

Valley man charged with 12 counts of Cruelty to Animals 2nd Degree

Ploch also stated that there was no sign of any antemortem injuries, such as manual strangulation, an assault or altercation, sharp, blunt, or gunshot injuries.

The manner in which Day went into the Illinois River remains unknown.

Peru Police Department, LaSalle Police Department, Bloomington Police Department, LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, and the Illinois State Police are continuing to investigate the case.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peru, IL
Lasalle County, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Lasalle County, IL
Lasalle County, IL
Accidents
Local
Illinois Accidents
City
Lasalle, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WRBL News 3

Georgia man killed in Abbeville shooting

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man has been arrested for murder after shooting and killing a man in Abbeville Friday night, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. Bruce Weems, 23, of Dothan was arrested and charged with murder after allegedly shooting Willie James Jr., 45, of Ft. Gaines, Georgia. The shooting occurred at […]
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Weather#Cause Of Death#Accident#Cruelty To Animals 2nd#Antemortem#Peru Police Department#Lasalle Police Department#The Illinois State Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRBL News 3

Murder victim’s mom on suspect: ‘He took seven bullets. We don’t want him to get the eighth one before we get our day in court’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus murder suspect remains behind bars despite an effort to have him released from jail on bond because of his medical condition.  Antonio Austin is accused of shooting Quinnton Tate to death earlier this month. Before Austin could be taken into custody, he was shot seven times – but survived.  “Don’t deprive us of our […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Opelika Police carrying AED’s to save lives in cardiac emergencies

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The City of Opelika, in partnership with Cardiac Solutions, is improving its citywide response to cardiac emergencies by installing 114 AED’s or automated external defibrillators across the city, including public gathering locations and all police patrol cars.  The program includes device training for officers and city employees. Considering more than 350,000 […]
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

1K+
Followers
869
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy