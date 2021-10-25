Officials: Iran behind drone attack on US base in Syria

Reports suggest four of the Flanker fighters have arrived at the airbase that sits on the Turkish border, close to U.S. forces. At least one Su-35S Flanker fighter jet has apparently made the first visit by a Russian combat jet to Qamishli Airport, in northeastern Syria, a strategically important location close to U.S. forces still in the country that lies right on the border with Turkey. Unconfirmed reports suggest this could be part of a larger deployment of as many as four of these jets to the base, which may reflect Moscow’s ambition to strengthen its presence in this part of Syria.

MILITARY ・ 2 DAYS AGO