Movies

Assistant director of Baldwin film fired after 2019 mishap

By Associated Press
Boston Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA FE, N.M. — The assistant director of the movie that Alec Baldwin was making when he fatally shot a cinematographer was fired from a previous job in 2019...

www.bostonherald.com

Related
nickiswift.com

What Were Alec Baldwin's First Words After He Fired A Prop Gun That Killed Someone?

The world is in shock after actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of "Rust" with a prop gun. The incident occurred in New Mexico, where the film was being shot, per CNN. Hutchins was immediately transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Director Souza is undergoing medical assistance at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Alec Baldwin's Daughter Ireland Blasts Candace Owens: "Hateful, Cancerous Human"

The shooting on the set of Rust last week has been the non-stop talk of the industry as people attempt to piece together how such a brazen act of negligence could occur. We previously reported on Alec Baldwin firing a prop weapon on the set of his western film while on location in New Mexico. Halyna Hutchins, the director of photography, was fatally wounded. Director Joel Souza was shot but survived his injuries.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
Whiskey Riff

Armorer On Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Pissed Off Nicolas Cage On Set Of Previous Film Over Lack Of Safety

At this point, it’s pretty obvious the armorer on the set of Alec Baldwin’s upcoming movie Rust had NO business being anywhere near a firearm on a movie set. Last week, we learned of the tragic news of Alec Baldwin accidentally killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on set while filming upcoming western movie Rust, after he was given a prop gun with live rounds in it. Director Joel Souza was also injured but released from the hospital. As more details come to light, we’re […] The post Armorer On Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Pissed Off Nicolas Cage On Set Of Previous Film Over Lack Of Safety first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MOVIES
New York Post

Photos show Alec Baldwin’s children and cat leaving NYC home

Alec Baldwin’s kids and pet cat were seen leaving their Manhattan home on Friday — after wife Hilaria Baldwin reportedly left earlier amid the trauma of the tragic accident that killed a cinematographer on the set of his latest movie. Photos show a woman in sunglasses shuttling some of the...
MANHATTAN, NY
Fox News

Alec Baldwin facing backlash for 2017 tweet questioning 'how it must feel to wrongfully kill someone'

Actor Alec Baldwin is facing criticism for a 2017 tweet he posted in which he questions "how it must feel to wrongfully kill someone." On Thursday, Baldwin, 63, was at the center of a Hollywood tragedy that unfolded on the set of the movie "Rust." Authorities said that Baldwin fired a prop gun on a movie set that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Director Joel Souza was identified as the crew member taken to the hospital. He has since been released, "Rust" star Frances Fisher claimed on Twitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assistant Director#The Film Crew#The Day After#The Associated Press#Halls
Ok Magazine

Santa Fe Sheriff Admits Alec Baldwin, Assistant Director David Halls & Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Are 'The Focus Of Investigation' In 'Rust' Shooting

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adam Mendoza is giving more details about the ongoing investigation into last week’s fatal shooting on set of Rust. On Thursday, October 21, Alec Baldwin, 63, was filming for the Western film when he pulled the trigger on a prop gun that was loaded with live ammunition, wounding director Joel Souza, 48, and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Alec Baldwin’s Rust stunt double accidentally fired two rounds before fatal shooting

A stunt double on the set of Rust reportedly fired two rounds of ammunition in an accident that was among a number of issues raised by crew members before actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer.Crew members on the New Mexico film set were in fact so concerned about safety conditions that some had walked off just hours before the Thursday incident, according to a new in-depth report.The Los Angeles Times, using its extensive network of Hollywood sources, spoke with several on-set witnesses to the production, a western called Rust filming on the Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe....
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

Assistant Director Who Handed Alec Baldwin Prop Gun Before Fatal Shooting Has Deep Minnesota Ties

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A vital crew member on the New Mexico film set where a woman was killed last week has deep Minnesota ties. Dave Halls, the assistant director on the movie “Rust,” lived and worked in Minnesota for many years. Court records say that Halls handed the actor Alec Baldwin a prop gun after shouting “cold gun” — a phrase on sets that means no live rounds. Baldwin fired the gun during a rehearsal, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, and injuring director Joel Souza. Eric Howell is a Minnesota-based director and stuntman who’s worked with Halls on at least five sets. “It’s so sad,” Howell...
MINNESOTA STATE
HollywoodLife

Alec Baldwin’s Daughter Ireland Reacts To Fatal Shooting: ‘Wishing I Could Hug My Dad’

Ireland Baldwin posted a supportive message for dad Alec after the tragic accident that involved the fatal shooting of his DP Halnya Hutchins. Ireland Baldwin, 25, took to Instagram to post a message after dad Alec Baldwin, 63, “discharged” a prop gun that killed his Director of Photography. “My love and support go to Halnya Hutchins‘ family and friends. Sending healing thoughts to Joel Souza,” Ireland penned via IG story on Friday, Oct. 22, also mentioning the injured director of Rust. “And wishing I could hug my dad extra tight today,” Alec’s daughter concluded in her brief statement.
CELEBRITIES
InsideHook

Please Stop Running That Photo of Alec Baldwin After His Horrific On-Set Accident

Since the news broke last evening of a horrific on-set accident in which Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun that mistakenly contained a live round while filming his new movie Rust, accidentally killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza, there’s a photo that’s been circulating online and splashed across front pages of the aftermath. In it, Baldwin stands at the side of the road doubled over, looking like he’s either about to vomit or perhaps trying to steady himself after just having done so, very clearly overwhelmed by the grief, shock and guilt of unintentionally ending someone’s life. In another snap, he’s seen looking frantic while holding a cell phone up to his ear, presumably seeking help or comfort and wondering — as anyone who just accidentally killed someone would — what the hell he’s supposed to do.
CELEBRITIES

