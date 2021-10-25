Edison's Vitaz is SBC Bay Most Outstanding Performer
Edison's Olivia Vitaz earned Most Outstanding Performer honors in the Bay Division of the Sandusky Bay Conference, the league announced on Monday.
Vitaz had recorded 704 assists entering Monday night's Division III district semifinal vs. Bay rival Huron, while also adding 114 kills and 53 blocks.
Vitaz was joined on the first team by teammate Kira Appeman, who had 332 kills entering Monday night, good for second among Bay Division players.
Edison (13-11) also put three players on the honorable mention list in libero Skylie Hixon and hitters Lindsay Roberts and Lydia Woodyard.
Also in the Bay, Willard's Grace Hall was an honorable mention selection.
In the Lake Division, Norwalk senior libero Harlee Genovesi was a second team selection with 367 digs. Also for Norwalk, freshman hitter Lucy Schlotterer was honorable mention with 175 kills.
All-SBC volleyball teams
LAKE DIVISION
Most Outstanding Performer: Jenna Peters, Vermilion
First team
Setter: Hallie Habermehl, Vermilion
Libero: Bri Landers, Tiffin Columbian
Hitters: Jenna Peters, Vermilion; Elizabeth Ziegler, Perkins; Kelley Baker, Perkins; Gracie Starcovic, Vermilion; Claire Turner, Bellevue
Second team
Setter: DeLani Durst, Clyde
Libero: Harlee Genovesi, Norwalk
Hitters: Kailee Felder, Bellevue; Maddie Stout, Vermilion; Emily Hammer, Clyde; Lexi Smith, Columbian; Ella Kerschner, Columbian
Honorable mention
Setter: Emma Bollinger, Bellevue
Libero: Cameron Kaufman, Perkins
Hitters: Emma Manley, Perkins; Saige Ruffin, Clyde; Lucy Schlotterer, Norwalk; Alyssa Wentworth, Perkins; Chloe Herrera, Bellevue; Sydney Downing, Sandusky
BAY DIVISION
Most Outstanding Performer: Olivia Vitaz, Edison
First team
Setter: Olivia Vitaz, Edison
Libero: Kenna Stimmel, Margaretta
Hitters: Izzy Cozzie, Huron; Devyne Eisenhauer, Margaretta; Kira Appeman, Edison; Grace Wolf, Oak Harbor
Second team
Setter: Reagan Schultz, Oak Harbor
Libero: Rae Roldan, Huron
Hitters: Ryann Steinbrick, Oak Harbor; Kylie Leibacher, Margaretta; Emma Solberg, Huron; McKenzie Heil, Huron
Honorable mention
Setter: Jess Holsapple, Huron
Liberos: Skylie Hixon, Edison; Kennedy Adkins, Port Clinton
Hitters: Riley Steinbrick, Oak Harbor; Lindsay Roberts, Edison; Lydia Woodyard, Edison; Grace Hall, Willard
