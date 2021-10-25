Edison's Vitaz is SBC Bay Most Outstanding Performer

Edison's Olivia Vitaz earned Most Outstanding Performer honors in the Bay Division of the Sandusky Bay Conference, the league announced on Monday.

Vitaz had recorded 704 assists entering Monday night's Division III district semifinal vs. Bay rival Huron, while also adding 114 kills and 53 blocks.

Vitaz was joined on the first team by teammate Kira Appeman, who had 332 kills entering Monday night, good for second among Bay Division players.

Edison (13-11) also put three players on the honorable mention list in libero Skylie Hixon and hitters Lindsay Roberts and Lydia Woodyard.

Also in the Bay, Willard's Grace Hall was an honorable mention selection.

In the Lake Division, Norwalk senior libero Harlee Genovesi was a second team selection with 367 digs. Also for Norwalk, freshman hitter Lucy Schlotterer was honorable mention with 175 kills.

All-SBC volleyball teams

LAKE DIVISION

Most Outstanding Performer: Jenna Peters, Vermilion

First team

Setter: Hallie Habermehl, Vermilion

Libero: Bri Landers, Tiffin Columbian

Hitters: Jenna Peters, Vermilion; Elizabeth Ziegler, Perkins; Kelley Baker, Perkins; Gracie Starcovic, Vermilion; Claire Turner, Bellevue

Second team

Setter: DeLani Durst, Clyde

Libero: Harlee Genovesi, Norwalk

Hitters: Kailee Felder, Bellevue; Maddie Stout, Vermilion; Emily Hammer, Clyde; Lexi Smith, Columbian; Ella Kerschner, Columbian

Honorable mention

Setter: Emma Bollinger, Bellevue

Libero: Cameron Kaufman, Perkins

Hitters: Emma Manley, Perkins; Saige Ruffin, Clyde; Lucy Schlotterer, Norwalk; Alyssa Wentworth, Perkins; Chloe Herrera, Bellevue; Sydney Downing, Sandusky

BAY DIVISION

Most Outstanding Performer: Olivia Vitaz, Edison

First team

Setter: Olivia Vitaz, Edison

Libero: Kenna Stimmel, Margaretta

Hitters: Izzy Cozzie, Huron; Devyne Eisenhauer, Margaretta; Kira Appeman, Edison; Grace Wolf, Oak Harbor

Second team

Setter: Reagan Schultz, Oak Harbor

Libero: Rae Roldan, Huron

Hitters: Ryann Steinbrick, Oak Harbor; Kylie Leibacher, Margaretta; Emma Solberg, Huron; McKenzie Heil, Huron

Honorable mention

Setter: Jess Holsapple, Huron

Liberos: Skylie Hixon, Edison; Kennedy Adkins, Port Clinton

Hitters: Riley Steinbrick, Oak Harbor; Lindsay Roberts, Edison; Lydia Woodyard, Edison; Grace Hall, Willard