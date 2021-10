The Seahawks best pass rusher this season has been Darrell Taylor. Taylor was injured in week 6 and while it looked bad Taylor might just be fine. Watching Taylor being carted off the field while his head was immobilized should have made one feel bad more about Taylor the human than the player. But throughout this week it seemed more and more apparent that Taylor not only is OK as a person but will actually play on Monday.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO