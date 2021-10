Vulnerability isn’t always comfortable, especially when that vulnerability is thrust upon you amidst a global pandemic. For some, vulnerability may look like courage or transformation, but for others, it may show itself in seeking help when you’re silently struggling. And for the past two years, that struggle was amplified. According to CARE’s Rapid Gender Analysis and the impact of the pandemic, the number of women who reported mental health impacts from COVID-19 was triple that of men. Modern Day Therapy knows this. I know this, and we’re working to remind our community that help is available.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 9 DAYS AGO