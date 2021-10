Last night’s game was one the Braves had to win, with their ace going up against a bullpen game for the Dodgers. They did, even though Atlanta did not exactly play their best - the walk-off hit was just their second at-bat all night with a runner in scoring position. They will likely need to be better this evening as they face former Diamondback Max Scherzer, who made 37 starts for Arizona back in 2008-09. This year, however, he could end up becoming only the second man to win the Cy Young award with three different teams, depending on whether this year counts as Washington or Los Angeles. It’s also pretty rare for a pitcher to win the Cy Young while being traded.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO