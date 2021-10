Are you one of those that think the only good insect is a dead insect? Well, if you are, then you would be wrong. There are very many insects that are very destructive to your flowers and vegetables but there are some that are very beneficial to them. For example, flowers attract bees and butterflies and even some moths, that transfer pollen from flower to flower. That is the way they produce seed and propagate their species. It works the same way with vegetables, fruits and berries. Without the benefit of the pollinators we would soon be without the beauty of flowers or anything to eat. I don’t know about you but that sounds pretty serious to me.

SMITH COUNTY, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO