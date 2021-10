Heading into his fifth season with the LA Kings, Alex Iafallo joined Jesse Cohen and Zach Dooley to talk about his career, the LA Kings and the idiosyncrasies of Western New York. Iafallo signed a contract extension in the offseason and picked up his first goal of the season Saturday against the St. Louis Blues. After the catching up with Iafallo, Jesse’s Dad returns to the podcast for a recap of Week 2 in the 2021-22 season and at the top of the show a new King of the Week is crowned.

