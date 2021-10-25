CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
17-year-old hit by car in Allendale, hospitalized

By Rachel Van Gilder
 5 days ago

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 17-year-old sustained serious injuries when he was hit by a car in Allendale Monday.

It happened shortly before 3 p.m. on 64th Avenue at the Pierce Street intersection.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the 17-year-old and another person were running south along 64th when he was hit by a southbound vehicle. He was rushed to a Grand Rapids hospital in critical condition.

His name was not released Monday.

The driver of the car, a 56-year-old Hudsonville woman, was not hurt.

The sheriff’s office didn’t immediately explain what caused the crash.

Allendale, MI
WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

