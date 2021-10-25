Darrell Taylor, Damien Lewis Inactive For Seahawks vs. Saints

Despite being listed as questionable on the team's final injury report, the Seahawks will be without the services of starting left guard Damien Lewis and linebacker Darrell Taylor against the Saints on Monday Night Football.

Injured while making a tackle on Najee Harris, Taylor was carted off the field on a stretcher late in the fourth quarter in Pittsburgh last Sunday and taken to a local hospital for testing. He traveled home with the team after initial tests came back negative and on Saturday, coach Pete Carroll indicated he would be "surprised" if the second-year defender didn't play after being a limited participant in practices this week with a stiff neck.

However, even though the player was itching to suit up and play one week later, the Seahawks are clearing airing on the side of caution with Taylor given the scary nature of his injury. Defensive ends Alton Robinson and Benson Mayowa should see an increase in reps replacing him, while backup linebacker Cody Barton could also see some work in base 4-3 sets in his absence.

As for Lewis, he also exited Sunday's overtime loss to the Steelers with an AC joint sprain in his shoulder and was replaced for most of the second half by versatile veteran Jamarco Jones. Though he participated in walkthroughs on Saturday, the Seahawks apparently didn't see enough progress for him to return to play yet and Jones will likely replace him in the starting lineup.

In terms of depth, Seattle has Ethan Pocic and Dakoda Shepley available as reserve guards behind Gabe Jackson and Jones.

In the secondary, the Seahawks will also be without cornerback John Reid, who dealt with cramps and a sore knee late in the week and was listed as questionable. He had been a healthy scratch in each of the team's past three games and may not have been active against the Saints regardless of his health.

Capping off Seattle's inactives list, former first-round pick L.J. Collier won't dress for the fifth time in seven games as a healthy scratch. Per a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network earlier this week, the team has been in discussions with teams about a potential trade for the third-year defensive end before the November 2 deadline. Recently acquired quarterback Jacob Eason and rookie tackle Stone Forsythe will also be inactive as healthy scratches.