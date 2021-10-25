CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New gathering spot coming to University of Arkansas library, thanks to donation

By C.C. McCandless
 5 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Students, faculty and staff at the University of Arkansas will have a new spot to gather in Mullins Library, thanks to a $500,000 gift from Kim and Chris Fowler of Key West, Fla.

According to a news release from the university, the contribution will help fund the renovations currently underway in the facility and create a café called Fowler’s Nook.

This gift from the Fowlers is a powerful example of the generosity of the libraries’ friends and alumni. It will markedly elevate the experience in Mullins. As the new dean of libraries, it’s exciting and inspiring to see this level of commitment. We’re truly grateful to Kim and Chris for providing the funding to make the café a reality.

Jason J. Battles, University of Arkansas Dean of Libraries

The university says Fowler’s Nook will be situated in a prominent location on the main floor of Mullins Library and will offer easy access for the campus community.

“Mullins Library has needed some aesthetic updates, and we really wanted to support the overall vision of having a more lively, bright, accommodating environment for students and other visitors,” said Kim Fowler. “We hope the addition of this space will help entice students to utilize Mullins Library even more.”

Both Kim and Chris Fowler served on the Campaign Arkansas Steering Committee , which raised nearly $1.5 billion to support the University’s academic mission and other key priorities.

Preparation for phase two of the Mullins renewal project, which includes the café, is underway, with architectural planning commencing in the spring semester of 2022.

