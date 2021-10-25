CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lasalle County, IL

Alabama A&M grad Jelani Day’s cause of death is drowning, coroner says

By Sean Lisitza
CBS 42
CBS 42
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15PPqy_0ccRIa0O00

LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday LaSalle County Coroner Richard Ploch has released the cause of death of Jelani Day, the Alabama A&M grad whose body was found in the Illinois River last month .

“After consideration of the currently known circumstances surrounding his death, based upon review of the extensive available investigation, medical, and dental information, and after postmortem examination with multiple ancillary and special studies, the cause of death of this positively identified 25-year-old, male, Jelani Jesse Javonte Day, is drowning,” Ploch stated in a press release.

Alabama man dies after fall from Mississippi parking garage

Ploch also stated that there was no sign of any antemortem injuries, such as manual strangulation, an assault or altercation, sharp, blunt, or gunshot injuries.

The manner in which Day went into the Illinois River remains unknown.

Peru Police Department, LaSalle Police Department, Bloomington Police Department, LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, and the Illinois State Police are continuing to investigate the case.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Lasalle County, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Lasalle County, IL
State
Alabama State
City
Lasalle, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama A M#Drowning#Peru Police Department#Lasalle Police Department#The Illinois State Police
CBS 42

Alabama man arrested after dog beaten, stabbed multiple times

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Columbus man has been arrested in connection to an animal cruelty case in Lee County in which a dog was beaten and stabbed. According to officials with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Andrew Lyndon Childs, 32, was arrested after an injured dog was located in the 20,000 block of […]
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 42

Mobile Infirmary faces wrongful death lawsuits over destroyed embryos

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three couples have filed civil wrongful death lawsuits against Mobile Infirmary Medical Center and a local fertility clinic, alleging the hospital and clinic were negligent after a hospital patient wandered into an embryology laboratory and dropped five frozen embryos that had undergone in vitro fertilization, according to court documents filed in […]
MOBILE, AL
CBS 42

Northport woman charged with theft for allegedly stealing packages in Tuscaloosa County over several months

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman was arrested Thursday morning and charged with theft for allegedly stealing packages from people’s porches in Tuscaloosa County over the last several months. Ashley Nichole Hall, 34, of Northport was charged with five counts of fourth-degree theft for cases reported to the Tuscaloosa Police Department. She faces additional […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy