Jimmy Garoppolo to remain 49ers' starter as Kyle Shanahan backtracks on possibly replacing quarterback

Garoppolo (calf) completed 16 of 27 pass attempts for 181 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions and two fumbles (one lost) in Sunday's 30-18 loss to the Colts. Garoppolo was healthy enough following the team's bye week to start for the 49ers, while rookie Trey Lance (ankle) was ruled out earlier this week. The veteran option for San Francisco struggled mightily in tough playing conditions, turning the ball over in crucial comeback opportunities, ultimately costing the team any chance at victory. Heavy rain is no excuse for his poor play, as the quarterback starting for the opposition (Carson Wentz) was able to turn in a solid performance. We will have to see what the 49ers' banged-up unit looks like closer to game day next week, but given his poor performance, it wouldn't be surprising to see head coach Kyle Shanahan start Lance over Garoppolo if both quarterbacks are healthy for the tilt against the Bears.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO