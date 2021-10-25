CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmy Garoppolo to remain 49ers' starter as Kyle Shanahan backtracks on possibly replacing quarterback

By Jared Dubin
CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was noncommittal when asked on Sunday night if Jimmy Garoppolo would remain his starting quarterback. On Monday, he was much clearer: Garoppolo will remain the starter, working ahead of rookie Trey Lance. "Trey hasn't practiced in two weeks, so when he does...

www.cbssports.com

